Are you financially literate? Here are 7 signs you’re on the right track

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024 Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest ra... 14 December 2023 8:50 PM
Big four social media platforms approved adds with EXTREME hate speech An investigation has found that social media allows advert featuring extreme hate speech towards female journalists in South Afric... 14 December 2023 2:54 PM
Diepsloot 5: 'Innocent' residents left with consequences of inadequate policing Diepsloot residents have defended five men, known as the Diepsloot Five, accused of killing seven alleged criminals. 14 December 2023 2:26 PM
View all Local
Political analysts weigh in on 2024 elections: 'I don't see a major overhaul' The next national elections are looming, and some are predicting that the ANC will take a hammering. 14 December 2023 2:22 PM
Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been... 13 December 2023 8:21 PM
EFF MPs claim Mapisa-Nqakula acted illegally when she ordered their removal One of the three MPs, who all stand accused of contempt of Parliament, claimed he needed to be hospitalised after Speaker Nosiviwe... 13 December 2023 8:35 AM
View all Politics
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things. 14 December 2023 9:29 PM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
Tesla recalls nearly all 2 million vehicles sold in US due to autopilot defect The recall follows the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's two-year investigation into a series of crashes. 14 December 2023 11:18 AM
View all Business
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and ponzis: five signs you’re being scammed If a money making plan seems too good to be true, it probably is. 14 December 2023 5:49 PM
Financial planning expert offers 5 tips on how to build your budget Battling to make ends meet? These tips could help 14 December 2023 5:37 PM
Kids and money: five ways to start the conversation As a parent you need to find the right ways to have conversations with your children about important topics. 14 December 2023 5:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder! 12 December 2023 12:56 PM
View all Sport
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far! 13 December 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single "I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold. 13 December 2023 1:13 PM
'Bear in mind how young she was' - Randall Abrahams pays tribute to Zahara Randall Abrahams who worked with Zahara on Idols, the SAMA’s and at Universal Music, pays tribute to the late singer. 13 December 2023 9:13 AM
View all Entertainment
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
How Cyril Ramaphosa has influenced South Africa’s foreign policy SA’s foreign policy under Ramaphosa has seen diplomatic tools being used to provide leadership as global power relations shift. 13 December 2023 12:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Are you financially literate? Here are 7 signs you’re on the right track

14 December 2023 9:16 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
budgets
financial tips

How many of these seven things are you currently practising?

This article is published courtesy of The Conversation with Bomikazi Zeka Assistant Professor in Finance and Financial Planning, University of Canberra.

With the cost of living and interest rates rising, a growing number of Australians are struggling to manage their finances. Many are experiencing real financial stress.

But even in the best of times, managing your finances is hard. Every day, you’re making complex financial decisions (some of which carry huge ramifications) and there are more financial products and services available than ever before. Navigating this minefield can be overwhelming and lead to financial anxiety.

Being financially literate helps. But what does “financial literacy” mean in practice?

Here are seven signs you’ve got the basics covered.

1) You track your cash flow

By tracking your cash flow on a regular basis, you’re ensuring your expenses don’t exceed your income. In other words, you make sure you’re earning more than you spend.

A good sign you’ve successfully managed your cash flow is that you have a surplus or a buffer.

These left-over funds can be used to boost savings, pay off debt or meet other financial commitments.

Cashflow management allows you to assess whether there are opportunities to increase your savings and/or reduce spending. Being able to manage your earnings and spending is a key financial skill.

2) You have a budget – and you follow it

Setting and following a budget requires financial discipline, which is a key part of financial literacy.

By following a budget, you’re putting a measure in place to live within your means and reduce the risk of overspending.

With all the competing demands that come with managing money, your budget can be a tool to keep you on track. And developing this habit over time can empower you to make wise financial decisions.

3) You understand the difference between good and bad debt

Love it or hate it, debt forms part of our financial portfolios and sustains the financial institutions we interact with. Knowing how to make debt work for you is a skill and a sign of good financial knowledge. It is crucial to understand the difference between good debt and bad debt.

Good debt is debt used to improve your long-term financial position or net worth, such as a home loan.

Bad debt tends to be consumption-driven and doesn’t have lasting value. Examples include payday loans or retail accounts.

4) You have your money in various places

One of the key concepts of financial literacy is understanding the importance of diversification.

By having your money spread across various places (such as a savings account, property, the share market, superannuation and so on), you’ve reduced the concentration of risk.

This helps protect your wealth in tough economic times.

5) You understand how financial assets work, along with their pros and cons

Financial assets refer to things like cash, shares and bonds. It’s important to understand how financial assets work and how they can either help or hurt your financial position.

For instance, savings accounts are safe financial instruments that earn interest on the amount accumulated within the account. But the fact they’re so safe also means that they won’t outperform inflation.

This type of knowledge is an imperative part of financial literacy.

6) You’re aware of your financial strengths and weaknesses

Financially literate people reflect on their capabilities.

When you can appreciate where your financial strengths and weaknesses lie, you can make better financial decisions and prioritise your needs.

On the other hand, being oblivious to your strengths and weaknesses means you miss opportunities to improve your financial health.

For example, perhaps you buy unnecessary stuff when you feel sad. Or maybe you panic when faced with tough financial choices and make quick decisions just to make the problem go away.

Neglecting to reflect on patterns of behaviour can lead to serious and possibly irreversible financial mistakes.

7) You set financial goals and put measures in place to meet them

Financially literate people plan for their finances. This involves setting goals for either earnings, savings, investments, and debt management or putting measures in place to protect wealth (via, for example, insurance to protect your wealth against loss).

Setting goals is one thing, but it’s also important to have a system and habits in place to achieve them.

Make sure you understand what you’re trying to achieve with your goals, why the goals are important and how you’ll achieve them.

Boosting your financial literacy can feel tough at first. But tackling your finances head-on, controlling spending, participating in financial markets, handling debt, being able to understand financial assets and working towards financial goals can help you feel in control of your financial situation.

Everyone’s financial situation is unique, so none of what I’ve said here should be taken as financial advice.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are you financially literate? Here are 7 signs you’re on the right track




14 December 2023 9:16 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
budgets
financial tips

More from MyMoney Online

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

Borrowing money isn’t always bad – debt can be a sensible way to build wealth

14 December 2023 9:25 AM

Debt can be a useful way to build wealth if it is managed wisely, says Bomikazi Zeka (Financial Planning, University of Canberra).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© blinow61/123rf.com

Bitcoin tops $42 000 for the first time in 20 months

5 December 2023 8:44 AM

Bitcoin has seen a 150% rise in value so far this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Certain foods are slightly more affordable, thanks to a consumer price inflation decrease. Picture: Pexels

Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices

28 November 2023 1:58 PM

People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/nattanan23

Why your investments performed so poorly over the last 5 years

24 November 2023 12:53 PM

Many people are disappointed with the performance of their investments over the last five years, says advisor Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watching TV, illegal streaming, piracy / Pexels: JESHOOTS.com

Illegal streaming sites: 'When the price is too good to be true, it's THEFT'

21 November 2023 12:17 PM

Not only is it illegal, but you're putting yourself at risk of being a victim of cybercrime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Takealot. © monticello/123rf.com

Top-selling items at TAKEALOT BLACK FRIDAY sale last year

20 November 2023 9:55 AM

Before we start putting together our budgets and wishlists, we take a look at the online store’s top-selling items from 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gregorylee/123rf.com

DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)

17 November 2023 7:30 AM

There's nothing like a good book, but be 100% sure that it's the one you want before ordering it online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[GOOD NEWS!] Fuel price relief coming in December, in time for 'driving season'

16 November 2023 11:58 AM

Adjusted fuel prices for December come into effect on 6 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life

16 November 2023 8:06 AM

Healthcare is hellishly expensive. Investing in medical aid can save your life; how much is that worth?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from OneDayOnly.co.za Instagram

Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?

15 November 2023 12:04 PM

OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New political party pins hopes on Zuma joining them to dent ANC at the polls

Politics

Man living in treehouse near Maseru border deported for being in SA illegally

Local

[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Zahara memorial service, Zuma to leave ANC as Msimang returns?

14 December 2023 10:02 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Angase ashiye phansi kwi-ANC uZuma, isiminyaminya emigwaqweni

14 December 2023 9:48 PM

Mbalula issues apology for Msimang bribery allegations

14 December 2023 7:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA