Man living in treehouse near Maseru border deported for being in SA illegally
BLOEMFONTEIN - An elderly Lesotho national who was staying in a treehouse near the Maseru border in Free State was apprehended and deported after it emerged that he entered the country illegally.
He was nabbed by the South African National Defence Force’s (SANDF) soldiers, who are deployed to address crimes near the Maseru border.
It's understood the man was staying in the DIY treehouse for six years until he was spotted by troops as they were patrolling.
READ: FS farmers near Lesotho border question govt's efforts to curb livestock theft
As half a dozen soldiers quietly scouted the borderlines dividing South Africa and Lesotho, they spotted the treehouse, which was made of wood and pieces of linen cloth, on the banks of the Caledon River.
There, they found the elderly man, who managed to store his belongings and install a gas stove in the treehouse he erected more than six years ago.
The SANDF’s Manti Manamela said the treehouse even had a solar panel for renewable energy.
"We found things there. He was having phones and electrical things. I think the reason we saw it is because the solar was outside - that’s what attracted us."
But the SANDF’s soldiers who nabbed him were seemingly more surprised by the man’s ability to build a treehouse, than how he managed to stay there illegally for years.
The soldiers have intercepted several people who were trying to cross to South Africa through the Caledon river. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/W5gle97Xty' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 13, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Man living in treehouse near Maseru border deported for being in SA illegally
More from Local
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024
Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More
'SA can expect at least 3 rate cuts in 2024' in line with US Fed signals
ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the outlook for the new year after the US Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More
Big four social media platforms approved adds with EXTREME hate speech
An investigation has found that social media allows advert featuring extreme hate speech towards female journalists in South Africa.Read More
Diepsloot 5: 'Innocent' residents left with consequences of inadequate policing
Diepsloot residents have defended five men, known as the Diepsloot Five, accused of killing seven alleged criminals.Read More
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.Read More
Nonkululeko Gobodo, SA's first black female CA on her 'battle' to the top
In her memoir Nonkululeko Gobodo writes of her journey of trauma, healing and self-love that has awakened her to her true purposeRead More
NHI Bill in current form is 'not a panacea'
The bill will see everyone, regardless of their financial position, covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale
This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!Read More