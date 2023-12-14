Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Opinion
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai

14 December 2023 10:22 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
fossil fuel
COP28
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Listen below.

For the first time in 28 years of international climate negotiations, almost every country in the world has agreed to "transition away from fossil fuels".

COP28 president and oil executive Dr Sultan Al Jaber hailed the “world-first” achievement of getting “fossil fuels” in a UN climate change agreement.

However, many countries walked away from the talks frustrated at the lack of a clear call for a fossil-fuel “phase-out”, which would mean putting a complete stop to fossil-fuel burning, with the goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by a specific year.

Unfortunately, Gilchrist says that this agreement "is not enough".

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President designate of COP28, at the European Commission / Wikimedia Commons: Claudio Centonze
Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President designate of COP28, at the European Commission / Wikimedia Commons: Claudio Centonze

RELATED: COP28: Rich countries pledge $400m to help poor ones with climate catastrophes

RELATED: COP28: Inside the UAE, the oil giant hosting 2023 climate change summit

We are slightly stunned...the COP28 summit did not begin with high hopes.

Adam Gilchrist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai




