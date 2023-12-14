COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai





Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

For the first time in 28 years of international climate negotiations, almost every country in the world has agreed to "transition away from fossil fuels".

COP28 president and oil executive Dr Sultan Al Jaber hailed the “world-first” achievement of getting “fossil fuels” in a UN climate change agreement.

However, many countries walked away from the talks frustrated at the lack of a clear call for a fossil-fuel “phase-out”, which would mean putting a complete stop to fossil-fuel burning, with the goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by a specific year.

Unfortunately, Gilchrist says that this agreement "is not enough".

We are slightly stunned...the COP28 summit did not begin with high hopes. Adam Gilchrist

