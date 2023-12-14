Streaming issues? Report here
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA

14 December 2023 12:35 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Robert Marawa
Janine van Wyk
Womens football

Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career.

Robert Marawa is in conversation with football legend, former Banyana Banyana captain and the most capped player in African football history, Janine Van Wyk.

Listen to the conversation below.

You know the name, Janine van Wyk - a legendary South African professional soccer player who plays as a defender for her own club in South Africa JVW and captained Banyana Banyana.

Van Wyk is the highest capped player in South Africa with 185 appearances, and highest capped player in CAF.

Van Wyk played with nothing but commitment, compassion, and patriotism - cap in and cap out with a 2-0 win in her final game against Burkina Faso.

Now, Van Wyk retires as the most-capped player in African football history, her 185 caps surpasses the previous record held by Egypt men's team legend Ahmed Hassan, who had 184 international appearances - giving Van Wyk the title of icon and legend in the game.

Van Wyk was filled with mixed emotions as she payed tribute to the game she loves with this Instagram post.

Vam Wyk says she thought that lifting the Africa Women Cup of Nations (AFCON) cup was the pinnacle of her football career but it has to be the title of "Africa's highest capped player."

I didn't know about this record that possibly could've been broken until last year. It's been the cherry on top of the cake for my career. Ending my career on such a high note has been incredible for me and just such an amazing journey.

Janine Van Wyk, Former Banyana Banyana Captain

While Van Wyk ends her history-making career on a high note, she notes that missing school and matric exams to travel with the national team and facing financial and mental challenges along her career journey was some challenges she had to overcome to become legendary.

I made scarifies like missing out on exams to travel with the national team, so I didn't write matric, I still don't have a matric, I went through financial struggles and there were many moments where I felt like I couldn't anymore.

Janine Van Wyk, Former Banyana Banyana Captain

When I first joined it was tough finding a women's team, being consistent and my journey was like a rollercoaster... it was difficult to sustain myself financially, we didn't get paid back then. Finacially, I doubted myself, asking whether I should continue or whether I should find a full time job. But luckily, I had my family's support and I was able to pursue what I wanted to in football.

Janine Van Wyk, Former Banyana Banyana Captain

Van Wyk also notes how pressure to retire at a certain age can sometimes be stigmatised.

People have this stigma when you reach a certain age, I think for women in football, it's 30... then people will tell you to retire and let the next generation come through but that is when you reach your peak - when you reach 30 that's when you can use your experience you've gained from your 20s and throughout the years.

Janine Van Wyk, Former Banyana Banyana Captain

Apart from this stigma, Van Wyk also adds how negative comments took a toll on her.

When you have one bad game, people zoom into that one bad performance and forget about all the good you've done for the game. Others will tell you to retire because you get told that you're too old... mentally it kills you because people don't understand how one negative comment can really dampen everything you have achieved. For me, mentally, it was like how much can I take of this?

Janine Van Wyk, Former Banyana Banyana Captain

Many cite Van Wyk as pioneer for women's football in South Africa while she praises and reflects on the opportunities female footballers have now.

The opportunities female footballers have today are amazing and what they're able to make out of their careers today is something we didn't have when we started playing.

Janine Van Wyk, Former Banyana Banyana Captain

So, what's next for Janine Van Wyk?

The retiree says her future plans include "still being involved in football."

Van Wyk adds that maybe becoming a coach someday is on the cards as she's already got some qualifications and will continue to educate herself on getting more badges - because playing the game and coaching the team are two very different skill sets.

Thank you for what you've given us as a country.

Robert Marawa, Marawa Sports Worldwide - 947

This article first appeared on 947 : Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA




