Tesla recalls nearly all 2 million vehicles sold in US due to autopilot defect

14 December 2023 11:18 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tesla car accident
Adam Gilchrist
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

The recall follows the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's two-year investigation into a series of crashes.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Listen below (skip to 2:55).

Tesla is recalling nearly all of the two million vehicles it sold in the United States for a software update and to fix a defective system intended to ensure drivers pay attention while using autopilot.

The updates will see an increase in warnings and alerts and limit areas where basic versions of autopilot can operate.

This follows the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's two-year investigation into a series of crashes that happened while autopilot was in use.

The following models produced between 5 October 2012 and 7 December 2023 have been recalled:

  • Model Y
  • Model S
  • Model 3
  • Model X
A Tesla charging station. Picture: Pixabay.com
A Tesla charging station. Picture: Pixabay.com

RELATED: Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie

There have been a thousand incidents, more or less, in the last eight years.

Adam Gilchrist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tesla recalls nearly all 2 million vehicles sold in US due to autopilot defect




