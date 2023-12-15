[2023 in review] We look back at 702's most-read articles of the year





In 2023, every month seemed more eventful than the one that came before.

While mentally preparing for an upcoming year of elections and potentially major changes, let us take a moment to reflect on some of the major moments that caught our attention this year.

Most-read in January

In January, we had tigers loose in the street!

It was also the start of the worst loadshedding year on record, while Netflix announced it's ending password sharing.

[PICS] SA's new licence cards (rolling out later this year) will look like this

'If you spot the tiger loose in Walkerville, do not approach it,' — local CPF

Do you piggyback off of someone else's Netflix? This will soon come to an end

'Load-Shredding' Tech: We review must-have products to make blackouts sufferable

What is the most reliable car brand on the road?

Most-read in February

February was the month that well-loved rapper and record producer AKA was tragically murdered while other trending articles include a story of a whale swallowing a man and woman convinced she was Madeleine McCann.

Whale swallows man, who lives to tell the tale: 'Suddenly it got dark...'

Is she Madeleine McCann? Polish woman may be missing toddler from 15 years ago

Meet the people behind Gauteng's BEST magwinya (Reeds Pick n Pay, Centurion)

[LISTEN] Latest update on the murder of renowned rapper AKA in Durban

Woolies gets in on the action after Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia

Most-read in March

March was a month of madness. Between a big win for a local South African and our introduction to the Thabo Bester saga, there was never a dull moment.

Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa

[WATCH]: Mom turns the tables after her toddler throws tantrum in shop

NSFAS 'millionaire' Sibongile Mani elected WSU convocation committee treasurer

Talented trio from Joburg invited to audition for America’s Got Talent

How on Earth did 'Facebook Rapist' Thabo Bester run a large company from prison?

Most-read in April

Thabo Bester was still a major story in April, with the country having tons of questions about his faked death, and unbelievable prison lifestyle.

It was also the month that Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X.

MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga

Residents fixing potholes WILL be fined, warns Johannesburg Road Agency

G4S CCTV technician got married a day after Bester 'died' in prison fire

Elon Musk kills 17-year-old Twitter Inc

[WATCH] CEO gets R22m bonus. Yells at staff who ask why they're not getting one

Most-read in May

In May we were still invested in Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha as we saw them looking wealthy and unbothered while heading into their trials.

We also saw proposed changes to the public school calendar and envied those with more power than us.

Dr Nandipha’s ‘prison glow up’, Thabo Bester’s R18k hoodie: 'They are allowed'

[WATCH] CCTV footage shows how Thabo Bester made his great escape

Department of Basic Education proposes CHANGES TO SCHOOL CALENDAR

Despite a smaller budget, Kigali has no loadshedding or potholes... unlike JHB

The Midday Report Express: EFF 'missing' garbage trucks found

Most-read in June

Halfway through the year we saw announcements of international talent coming to South Africa, prepared for tax season, and saw Woolworths defend their pride merch.

Of course, there was political drama, with the Joburg mayor 'clearing up' his academic qualifications and the DA leader launching an online rant.

Kendrick Lamar is coming to South Africa!

2023 Tax season start date announced - here's what you need to know

Woolies will NOT back down amid Pride merch drama: 'We're doing the right thing'

I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric

[LISTEN] A look into John Steenhuisen Facebook rant against a local airline

Most-read in July

In July, Paul Mashathile’s VIP officers assaulting innocent civilians shocked many of us to our core, Carte Blanche said goodbye to Derek Watts shortly before his passing, and Dineo Ranaka made headlines after parting ways with Kaya FM.

Derek Watts will not be returning to 'Carte Blanche' after 35 years

Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open!

'Here’s to being free': Dineo Ranaka joins the Podcast & Chill Network

Paul Mashatile’s security detail assaulted civilians, his office confirms

Dineo Ranaka: 'I just got fired from Kaya FM'

Most-read in August

In August, we sadly lost Derek Watts and featured many tributes from colleagues and loved ones.

We also lost our chance to see justice as the NPA bungled the Gupta extradition case.

Hijackers are targeting these cars in South Africa

Derek would look at me as if I was the only thing in the universe - Ruda Landman

NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa'

SIU to probe 'serious accusations' against KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube

Spring is almost here! (A little earlier than usual)

Most-read in September

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times in September. While the World Cup excitement had us all feeling patriotic, fuel price hikes and the SASSA grant drama pulled us back down.

Absa implements one of the largest B-BBEE Transactions, here's what it means

State-of-the-art Johannesburg Surgical Hospital opening in September

Record high fuel price hikes hit South African motorists at MIDNIGHT

Go Bokke! Here's where to get your Bok jerseys and tees for the Rugby World Cup

Postbank restores all technical glitches preventing ATM Sassa grant transactions

Most-read in October

October was a month of wins, with our historic World Cup win and a Mpumalanga doctor winning a Miss World South Africa pageant.

New Zealand community start a petition to stop Celine Dion music battle

Mpumalanga Doctor wins first-ever Miss World South Africa pageant

Darren Simpson makes bet with TikToker who spent Rugby World Cup thrashing SA

Rassie makes legendary GOAT moves ahead of England kick-off

Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50

Most-read in November

By November, Black Friday helped some of us through the yearend fatigue.

We were all feeling a little gloomy with the load shedding up, the weather was grey, and we were checking out how to survive spiked roads.

Makro is having ‘Black Friday’ all month long, first-week deals are here

Eish wena! City Power wrongly implements stage 8 loadshedding

ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

South African Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warnings

How to survive the spiked roads of Gauteng

Top December stories

Finally to end off 2023, we had some dissapointments from COP28, and some incredible festive giving from gift of the givers.

With just R2, help KFC & Gift of the Givers feed hungry kids this holiday season

COP28: 'Every country is at risk. Change is too slow' - Bruce Whitfield

From the Winelands to the world: Cape Winelands Airport's R7bn upgrade underway

SA's cheapest electric vehicle: 'It's a good-looking car, but it's pricey'

Like there's no tomorrow... The Rich fly to climate conferences by private jet

Between unforgettable wins, heartbreaking losses and completely unexpected chaos, it was a year to remember.

Here is to a memorable (hopefully in a good way) 2024!