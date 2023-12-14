Diepsloot 5: 'Innocent' residents left with consequences of inadequate policing
Africa Melane interviews Annah Moyo, Executive Director at the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR).
Listen below.
Diepsloot residents have defended five men accused of killing seven alleged criminals.
It's believed that 'Diepsloot Five' stoned seven young men to death and then proceeded to torch their bodies earlier this month.
Community members gathered outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in support of the five men, asking EWN that "Do you think there should be justice for the seven people that died? Those seven people where the ones who have been terrorising the community of Diepsloot - they have been killing, stealing, raping, and everything."
The killings have been described as 'vigilantism' by Gauteng police commissioner, Elias Mawela, who condoned residents taking the law into their own hands.
“We condemn this incident. This is pure vigilantism. The more we add justifications to it, the more we encourage people to continue with vigilantism,” Mawela said.
Moyo believes that this is the consequence of:
- The failure of police's response to crime and criminality
- Frustration of community members who aren't seeing the police taking action to bring about justice
Unfortunately, the reality is that these innocent people have become criminals over night, says Moyo.
This is not a new phenomenon.Annah Moyo, Executive Director – Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation
It is what it is; it is crime, it is criminality.Annah Moyo, Executive Director – Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation
