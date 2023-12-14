Big four social media platforms approved adds with EXTREME hate speech





Clarence Ford speaks with Kristen Abrahams, Candidate attorney at Legal Resource Centre

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

Global Witness and Legal Resources Centre (LRC) found that major social media platforms approved advert which contained extreme and violent misogynistic hate speech.

To conduct this study, they concocted 10 social media ads in four different languages, filled with misogynistic hate speech targeted at women journalists.

These adds were submitted in English, Afrikaans, Xhosa, and Zulu, to Facebook, TikTok, X, and YouTube.

Despite the extreme content which violated the platforms guidelines, all four platforms approved the adverts which referred to the women as vermin and prostitutes, urged for them to be killed.

Abrahams says that the ads they made used examples of things they had already seen on these platforms targeted towards female journalists.

The ads were pulled after they were approved, so they never went live.

Picture: Pixabay.com

The four big social media platforms business model prioritises profits over people. Kristen Abrahams, Candidate Attorney - Legal Resource Centre

She says that this proves that the AI models used to flag content are not sophisticated enough to be responsible for approving what is allowed on the sites.

