Big four social media platforms approved adds with EXTREME hate speech
Clarence Ford speaks with Kristen Abrahams, Candidate attorney at Legal Resource Centre
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
Global Witness and Legal Resources Centre (LRC) found that major social media platforms approved advert which contained extreme and violent misogynistic hate speech.
To conduct this study, they concocted 10 social media ads in four different languages, filled with misogynistic hate speech targeted at women journalists.
These adds were submitted in English, Afrikaans, Xhosa, and Zulu, to Facebook, TikTok, X, and YouTube.
Despite the extreme content which violated the platforms guidelines, all four platforms approved the adverts which referred to the women as vermin and prostitutes, urged for them to be killed.
Abrahams says that the ads they made used examples of things they had already seen on these platforms targeted towards female journalists.
The ads were pulled after they were approved, so they never went live.
The four big social media platforms business model prioritises profits over people.Kristen Abrahams, Candidate Attorney - Legal Resource Centre
She says that this proves that the AI models used to flag content are not sophisticated enough to be responsible for approving what is allowed on the sites.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Big four social media platforms approved adds with EXTREME hate speech
Source : Pexels: Pixabay
More from Local
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024
Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More
'SA can expect at least 3 rate cuts in 2024' in line with US Fed signals
ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the outlook for the new year after the US Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More
Diepsloot 5: 'Innocent' residents left with consequences of inadequate policing
Diepsloot residents have defended five men, known as the Diepsloot Five, accused of killing seven alleged criminals.Read More
Man living in treehouse near Maseru border deported for being in SA illegally
An elderly Lesotho national, who had been staying in a DIY treehouse near the Maseru border for years, was nabbed by SANDF soldiers after being spotted as they were patrolling.Read More
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.Read More
Nonkululeko Gobodo, SA's first black female CA on her 'battle' to the top
In her memoir Nonkululeko Gobodo writes of her journey of trauma, healing and self-love that has awakened her to her true purposeRead More
NHI Bill in current form is 'not a panacea'
The bill will see everyone, regardless of their financial position, covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale
This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!Read More