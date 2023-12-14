"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024 Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest ra... 14 December 2023 8:50 PM
Big four social media platforms approved adds with EXTREME hate speech An investigation has found that social media allows advert featuring extreme hate speech towards female journalists in South Afric... 14 December 2023 2:54 PM
Diepsloot 5: 'Innocent' residents left with consequences of inadequate policing Diepsloot residents have defended five men, known as the Diepsloot Five, accused of killing seven alleged criminals. 14 December 2023 2:26 PM
View all Local
Political analysts weigh in on 2024 elections: 'I don't see a major overhaul' The next national elections are looming, and some are predicting that the ANC will take a hammering. 14 December 2023 2:22 PM
Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been... 13 December 2023 8:21 PM
EFF MPs claim Mapisa-Nqakula acted illegally when she ordered their removal One of the three MPs, who all stand accused of contempt of Parliament, claimed he needed to be hospitalised after Speaker Nosiviwe... 13 December 2023 8:35 AM
View all Politics
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things. 14 December 2023 9:29 PM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
Tesla recalls nearly all 2 million vehicles sold in US due to autopilot defect The recall follows the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's two-year investigation into a series of crashes. 14 December 2023 11:18 AM
View all Business
Get-rich-quick schemes, pyramids and ponzis: five signs you’re being scammed If a money making plan seems too good to be true, it probably is. 14 December 2023 5:49 PM
Financial planning expert offers 5 tips on how to build your budget Battling to make ends meet? These tips could help 14 December 2023 5:37 PM
Kids and money: five ways to start the conversation As a parent you need to find the right ways to have conversations with your children about important topics. 14 December 2023 5:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder! 12 December 2023 12:56 PM
View all Sport
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far! 13 December 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single "I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold. 13 December 2023 1:13 PM
'Bear in mind how young she was' - Randall Abrahams pays tribute to Zahara Randall Abrahams who worked with Zahara on Idols, the SAMA’s and at Universal Music, pays tribute to the late singer. 13 December 2023 9:13 AM
View all Entertainment
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
How Cyril Ramaphosa has influenced South Africa’s foreign policy SA’s foreign policy under Ramaphosa has seen diplomatic tools being used to provide leadership as global power relations shift. 13 December 2023 12:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"

14 December 2023 7:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
empathy
Richard Mulholland
Missing Link
business unusual
downside of empathy

Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in running a business.

Bruce Whitfield talks empathy with Richard Mulholland, the founder of presentation powerhouse Missing Link.

Empathy has been hailed as a cornerstone of great leadership and personal virtue. But what if we’ve been misled?

That's the topical question from Richard Mulholland, the founder of presentation powerhouse Missing Link.

In a recently released YouTube presentation, the author and TED speaker questions whether, while empathy is being celebrated everywhere we look, we are perhaps misunderstanding the concept.

@ photoman/123rf.com
@ photoman/123rf.com

Mulholland outlines why he thinks the concept IS flawed in conversation with Bruce Whitfield

He cites Merriam-Webster's explanation on the difference between sympathy and empathy:

"Sympathy is a feeling of sincere concern for someone who is experiencing something difficult or painful. Empathy involves actively sharing in the person’s emotional experience."

I think that the idea of having a level of understanding for our teams is worthwhile. The concept that we should be feeling what they're feeling is a terrible idea that has no historical weight behind it at all.

Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

Leaders need to be able to have, especially in the world we live in today, some sense of what their teams are going through, but in order for them to make the tough decisions they need to make in business they also need to remain separate.

Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

Mulholland describes the approach he feels business leaders need to employ as 'practically compassionate'.

While there might be instances where empathy is appropriate, to treat it as a panacea is 'a terrible idea'.

We need to understand what we're trying to achieve as leaders of business, and then we need to be compassionate in the way that we deal with tough decisions that we have to make... it can be understanding that people are going through things... Sometimes you can even be empathetic and you may know what the experience feels like, but to treat it as a panacea is a terrible idea.

Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

We don't have to be asses about things, we can still be great compassionate leaders and, as much as we can be, we should be... but we must always maintain our distance. It's not our job to feel what everybody in our business feels, it is to act in the best interest of the business, which is ultimately in their best interest.

Richard Mulholland, Founder - Missing Link

Listen to Mulholland giving examples in the interview audio at the top of the article, and watch his presentation below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : "Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"




14 December 2023 7:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
empathy
Richard Mulholland
Missing Link
business unusual
downside of empathy

More from Business Unusual

@ belchonock/123rf.com

Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can?

20 July 2023 8:44 PM

An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kosmos111/123rf.com

Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination

12 July 2023 10:49 PM

Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

ChatGPT and the state of AI

7 December 2022 5:15 PM

Bigger and better and soon we will all be talking to machines

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

credit: pixabay.com

It has never been easier or more difficult to buy a ticket

23 November 2022 5:15 PM

Ticket demand, the presence of bots, scalpers and too little capacity will remain an issue

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Cop Out 27

16 November 2022 5:15 PM

27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emissions enough

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Illustration of Greek mythological character Icarus. After making wings to fly, he flew too close to the Sun and fell back to Earth. © alexpokusay 123rf.com

Can Elon Musk make Twitter fly?

9 November 2022 5:15 PM

He got Tesla on the road and the sent SpaceX to the moon, but this may be even harder

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two sound technologies to know about

5 October 2022 5:15 PM

From making silent things noisy to selling your voice

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Dutch farmstead in a storm, style of Tinus de Jongh - Midjourney AI

Could artificial intelligence (AI) become the next Andy Warhol?

28 September 2022 5:15 PM

AI has improved enough that we now need to decide if it can be considered original.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by @executium on Unsplash.com

Ethereum update may allow it to become the dominant blockchain

21 September 2022 5:15 PM

The Bitcoin versus Ethereum battle hots up

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Information Regulator

After two decades, SA's privacy and transparency laws are ready for action

7 September 2022 5:15 PM

It may have taken a long time, but citizens can expect better protection now

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New political party pins hopes on Zuma joining them to dent ANC at the polls

Politics

Man living in treehouse near Maseru border deported for being in SA illegally

Local

[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Zahara memorial service, Zuma to leave ANC as Msimang returns?

14 December 2023 10:02 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Angase ashiye phansi kwi-ANC uZuma, isiminyaminya emigwaqweni

14 December 2023 9:48 PM

Mbalula issues apology for Msimang bribery allegations

14 December 2023 7:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA