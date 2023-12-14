



Bruce Whitfield chats to certified financial planner Gugu Sidaki, wealth manager and director at Wealth Creed.

© langstrup/123rf.com

As the end of the year hurtles towards us, there are likely things you're looking forward to doing, but also responsible things you actually still have to do.

One of these is to review your finances before the holiday shutdown.

Certified financial planner Gugu Sidaki helps to make this job easier with some tips on The Money Show.

RELATED: Festive season finances: Prepare NOW to avoid the JanuWorry blues

We know why doing a financial health audit at this time of year is important, but the wealth manager and director at Wealth Creed checks in with a little reminder.

Money affects everything everything in your life. It affects your family members, it affects the house that you live in, your health... so it's important to take stock of your finances and make sure that everything is still the way it's supposed to be so that you don't find yourself in a jam when 'life happens'. Gugu Sidaki, Director - Wealth Creed

Sidaki has broken the job down into six tasks:

1. Review budget and set spending limits

2. Assess your emergency fund

3. Review your will

4. Check your insurance coverage

5. Check your digital security

6. Prioritise your overall well-being

Just as money affects all aspects of your life Sidaki says, it is also important to consider all aspects of your life and not just your finances.

Listen to her financial check-up tips and also tips on general well-being at the top of the article

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier