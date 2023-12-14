Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024
Bruce Whitfield interviews currency strategist Andre Cilliers, director at TreasuryONE.
The rand recovered further on Thursday, as markets responded to the US Federal Reserve's signals that interest rate cuts are likely in 2024.
The local currency's gains followed broad-based weakness in the US dollar after the Fed indicated that its strategy to fight inflation through higher interest rates had reached an end.
After almost touching R19.10/$ on Wednesday, the currency was trading at R18.58 on Thursday morning.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from currency strategist Andre Cilliers, director at TreasuryONE.
Cilliers concurs with the view of ETM Analytics' George Glynos, that the rand has more appreciative ability on the US Fed news.
I'd agree 100% that the appreciative side of the rand is starting to look very good after the announcement by the Federal Reserve, because that also leads to a bit of a bump into the strengthening side of the US dollar... I also don't think that the Reserve Bank on our side has built in all the positives in terms of inflation, should interest rates be cut and should the markets look a bit better.Andre Cilliers, Director - TreasuryONE
Certainly we're going to see the rand testing the 18 levels and we could go and have a big figure called 17!... if all those things continue to build a positive spin on inflation, on interest rates, on growth... so we might be in for a bit of a better time in terms of the value of the rand than what we've been seeing.Andre Cilliers, Director - TreasuryONE
