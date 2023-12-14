'SA can expect at least 3 rate cuts in 2024' in line with US Fed signals
Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.
It was a big day on global markets after the US Federal Reserve gave the strongest signal yet that we've reached the peak of the interest rate hiking cycle.
The European Central Bank and the Bank of England delivered a similar message, albeit a bit more toned down.
The US Fed on Wednesday held its key interest rate steady for the third consecutive time, raising expectations of multiple rate cuts in 2024.
While Chairperson Jerome Powell said the Fed's policy rate is likely at or near its peak in this tightening cycle, he did warn that he would not rule out another rate hike.
Bruce Whitfield gets input from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.
As the US Fed led the major central banks in initially hiking interest rates, it doesn't surprise him that they'd also be among the first to start reducing them as well, Glynos says.
The Fed, if it is indeed interested in engineering a soft landing, and all indications are that they are... then they would want to start behaving a bit more proactively and considering things a little more holistically than just focusing on strictly speaking inflation, without taking into consideration some of the growth consequences that might follow.George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
For now I think this is justified. When I looked at the markets earlier today they were pricing in a lot more than just three rate cuts next year - they're talking about the Fed starting to cut in March and progressing at every meeting thereafter by a full 25 basis points, so more like four or five cuts... which is a fairly significant shift then in market sentiment.George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
ETM Analytics believes this signifies the top of the cycle, and anticipates 2024 will be a much more growth-friendly year, certainly in the second half.
Glynos says they're anticipating that the new year will bring quite a significant shift in the monetary policies of those three significant central banks, which in turn will ease the pressure on the SA Reserve Bank.
He talks about the rand as the swing factor to take into consideration.
I think it will open the door for the domestic central bank to cut interest rates at least three times through the course of next year. You need to borrow a golfing term, play it as it lies... because right now what we're looking at is a currency that is recovering.George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
The rand, along with many other emerging market currencies, responded very favourably today... and we think that's just a sign of things to come. We believe that there's more appreciative ability both in the rand as well as other emerging markets, and that in turn helps reduce some of those inflationary pressures a little bit more than perhaps is priced into the Reserve Bank's models,George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
Scroll up to listen to Glynos' analysis
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'SA can expect at least 3 rate cuts in 2024' in line with US Fed signals
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/enterline/enterline1601/enterline160100983/50837108-the-word-good-news-written-in-dirty-vintage-letterpress-type-on-a-aged-wooden-background-.jpg
More from Business
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier
Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things.Read More
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024
Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"
Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in running a business.Read More
Tesla recalls nearly all 2 million vehicles sold in US due to autopilot defect
The recall follows the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's two-year investigation into a series of crashes.Read More
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months
The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwise says Wendy Knowler.Read More
Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst
Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been reported by Russian media.Read More
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.Read More
Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic, powerful BEAST of a bakkie
When it comes to bakkies, Tesla's futuristic-looking Cybertruck is breaking the mould.Read More
More from Local
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024
Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More
Big four social media platforms approved adds with EXTREME hate speech
An investigation has found that social media allows advert featuring extreme hate speech towards female journalists in South Africa.Read More
Diepsloot 5: 'Innocent' residents left with consequences of inadequate policing
Diepsloot residents have defended five men, known as the Diepsloot Five, accused of killing seven alleged criminals.Read More
Man living in treehouse near Maseru border deported for being in SA illegally
An elderly Lesotho national, who had been staying in a DIY treehouse near the Maseru border for years, was nabbed by SANDF soldiers after being spotted as they were patrolling.Read More
Closure of 6 Dbn beaches a 'huge blow', tourism groups call for urgent action
Six of Durban's MAIN beaches have been closed going into the holiday season after testing revealed alarming E.coli levels in the water.Read More
Thungela cuts coal production over rail crisis, helping Transnet obtain spares
Coal producer Thungela Resources said on Wednesday that a sustainable solution to the rail crisis is dependent on procuring spares for Transnet locomotives obtained from a Chinese supplier.Read More
Nonkululeko Gobodo, SA's first black female CA on her 'battle' to the top
In her memoir Nonkululeko Gobodo writes of her journey of trauma, healing and self-love that has awakened her to her true purposeRead More
NHI Bill in current form is 'not a panacea'
The bill will see everyone, regardless of their financial position, covered by National Health Insurance.Read More
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale
This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!Read More