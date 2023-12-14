Taste of Victory! Castle lager creates beer using cheers of Springbok fans
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below. Skip to 09:04)
The taste of victory is still on all of our tongues after the world cup, and Castle lager has found a creative way to bring it even closer with a new beer.
The aptly named ‘Taste of Victory’ uses the sound of over 60 million fans cheering to create their newest beer.
This might seem impossible, but actually taps into some groundbreaking new technology.
They took the sounds of fans cheering at different locations and played it for the beers, and the vibrations influenced the taste.
Studies have suggested that sound waves can influence yeast cells during fermentation which means the beer was literally made by our joy.
They have created this beer with the collective spirit of 62 million fans.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Taste of Victory! Castle lager creates beer using cheers of Springbok fans
