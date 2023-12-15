Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey

15 December 2023 6:19 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
SA Reconciliation Barometer
Institute for Justice & Reconciliation
Elections 2024

The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.

CAPE TOWN - New research indicates that at least 70% of South Africans say they are likely to vote in next year’s elections.

However, the 2023 Reconciliation Barometer also notes that at least eight in ten South Africans have lost faith in their leaders.

The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.

Voter turnout has been steadily declining since 1999.

The Reconciliation Barometer shows that since the 2019 polls, confidence in political parties is also at an all-time low.

Support for the African National Congress (ANC) has dropped to 37% from 47% in 2019, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) has remained consistent at around 25%.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has increased its support from 25% to 32% at present.

Professor Rajendran Govender from the University of Cape Town (UCT) says these figures are in line with a global malaise for dominant political parties.

"It’s not something where South Africa is unique and I’m not confident that that will actually translate into support for smaller parties. I think that would just mean greater abstinence from voting."

Almost half of South Africans feel they are unqualified to participate in politics and say they don’t understand the important issues affecting the country.


This article first appeared on EWN : At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey




ANC members at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni on 15 December 2023 for the party's review of its 2019 election manifesto. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering

15 December 2023 12:25 PM

This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises announced prior to the last general elections.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Political analysts weigh in on 2024 elections: 'I don't see a major overhaul'

14 December 2023 2:22 PM

The next national elections are looming, and some are predicting that the ANC will take a hammering.

ANC chairperson in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi during a media briefing in Johannesburg on 04 October 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections

14 December 2023 6:35 AM

Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading...

Roger Jardine addresses attendees at the launch of his Change Starts Now platform in Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, on 10 December 2023. Picture: Change Starts Now/Facebook

'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine

11 December 2023 9:31 AM

Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.

An EFF banner in Tshwane. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape

8 December 2023 9:51 AM

Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results.

Alexandra township is situated next to the wealthy suburb of Sandton / Screenshot from The Conversation

SA worse off than we were pre-94? 'That's NOT true!' - Prof Steven Friedman

7 December 2023 12:37 PM

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa is in a much better place than it was 29 years ago. Prof Steven Friedman agrees.

Human rights and social activist, co-founder of SECTION27, and founding co-editor of Maverick Citizen, Mark Heywood. Picture: markheywood.com

Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform

7 December 2023 10:28 AM

Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, human rights and anti-corruption.

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Over 50% of SA's eligible voters unhappy with country's democracy, so what now?

7 December 2023 10:28 AM

"Political discontent and disillusionment" were identified as the main reasons for electoral abstention according to a survey.

FILE: Mavuso Msimang at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News

'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

7 December 2023 10:25 AM

"Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."

Roger Jardine. Picture: Supplied.

Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)

5 December 2023 11:47 AM

According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA.

