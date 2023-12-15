KZN govt says won’t be taking position on Zulu royal succession court judgment
DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government will not be drawn into taking a position on the Pretoria High Court judgment on the issue of the Zulu royal succession, saying the matter is for the Presidency.
This came after the High Court ruled in favour of the king's elder brother, Prince Simakade, who believed President Cyril Ramaphosa was hasty in recognising the king in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.
READ: Ramaphosa to appeal high court ruling on AmaZulu king
"The court pronounced that the matter was not about who is on the throne but was about the processes, which the president is the authority in dealing with those matters," KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube–Ncube said.
At the same time, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini also commented on the matter at a public event he attended during the week, saying despite the court judgment, AmaZulus knew who their king was.
Those backing Prince Simakade accused the president of fuelling tensions in the royal family.
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN govt says won’t be taking position on Zulu royal succession court judgment
