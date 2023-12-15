Heavy traffic expected on Gauteng's roads as holiday season kicks off
JOHANNESBURG - Heavy traffic is expected on major routes across Gauteng on Friday as holidaymakers leave for different destinations.
Friday marks the start of a long weekend after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared 15 December a public holiday in honour of the Springboks winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
The Gauteng traffic police department says at least 1,500 vehicles are expected on the road per hour, with traffic volumes expected to peak between 6AM on Friday morning and midday.
Spokesperson Obed Sibasa is urging motorists to adhere to the rules of the road to avoid accidents.
"Buckle up all occupants of the vehicle. Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy. Do not drive and drive or walk. Do not speed - speed kills. Do not overload your vehicle. Take regular rest breaks every two hours or 200 kilometres to avoid fatigue, which is a silent killer."
This article first appeared on EWN : Heavy traffic expected on Gauteng's roads as holiday season kicks off
Source : Pexels: Stan
