Heavy traffic expected on Gauteng's roads as holiday season kicks off

Latest Local
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck. 15 December 2023 3:43 PM
ANC comrades now need post-matric qualifications for election into public office Candidates must also have no criminal record or charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority. 15 December 2023 3:26 PM
CTIA records 30,000 arrivals in city a day since start of December The municipality says the surge is the outcome of its newly formed international partnerships which includes the Sao Paulo to Cape... 15 December 2023 10:05 AM
Ramaphosa rubbishes claims that the ANC hasn't improved lives ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the party's last installment of the 2019 election manifesto review in Alberton on Fr... 15 December 2023 2:30 PM
ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises an... 15 December 2023 12:25 PM
Committee lays out punishment for 2 EFF MPs charged with contempt of Parliament Parliament's powers and privileges committee says two Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs charged with contempt of Parliament shou... 15 December 2023 11:30 AM
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding. 15 December 2023 7:55 AM
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things. 14 December 2023 9:29 PM
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024 Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest ra... 14 December 2023 8:50 PM
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck. 15 December 2023 3:43 PM
Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50 While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments. 15 December 2023 2:40 PM
[2023 in review] We look back at 702's most-read articles of the year It has been a busy year, and it is hard to believe that 2023 is almost over. 15 December 2023 11:07 AM
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder! 12 December 2023 12:56 PM
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng. 14 December 2023 7:57 AM
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far! 13 December 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single "I don't like these goblins and you won't either," said composer Murray Gold. 13 December 2023 1:13 PM
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to "transition away from fossil fuels". 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya's politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya's politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
Heavy traffic expected on Gauteng's roads as holiday season kicks off

15 December 2023 9:30 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Holiday traffic
Gauteng Traffic Department

Friday marks the start of a long weekend after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared 15 December a public holiday in honour of the Springboks winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

JOHANNESBURG - Heavy traffic is expected on major routes across Gauteng on Friday as holidaymakers leave for different destinations.

Friday marks the start of a long weekend after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared 15 December a public holiday in honour of the Springboks winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Gauteng traffic police department says at least 1,500 vehicles are expected on the road per hour, with traffic volumes expected to peak between 6AM on Friday morning and midday.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa is urging motorists to adhere to the rules of the road to avoid accidents.

"Buckle up all occupants of the vehicle. Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy. Do not drive and drive or walk. Do not speed - speed kills. Do not overload your vehicle. Take regular rest breaks every two hours or 200 kilometres to avoid fatigue, which is a silent killer."


This article first appeared on EWN : Heavy traffic expected on Gauteng's roads as holiday season kicks off




15 December 2023 9:30 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Holiday traffic
Gauteng Traffic Department

More from Local

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'

15 December 2023 3:43 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.

A supporter at the launch of the ANC elections manifesto at Church Square in Pretoria on 27 September 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC comrades now need post-matric qualifications for election into public office

15 December 2023 3:26 PM

Candidates must also have no criminal record or charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority.

FILE: A general view of the Cape Town International Airport. Picture: @capetowninternational/Facebook

CTIA records 30,000 arrivals in city a day since start of December

15 December 2023 10:05 AM

The municipality says the surge is the outcome of its newly formed international partnerships which includes the Sao Paulo to Cape Town flight route.

© brians101/123rf.com

SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports

15 December 2023 7:55 AM

The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding.

FILE: Zulu King Misuzulu (left) and Prince Simakade Zulu. Pictures: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News; Prince Lungalomndeni Zulu

KZN govt says won't be taking position on Zulu royal succession court judgment

15 December 2023 7:21 AM

The Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of King Misuzulu's elder brother, Prince Simakade, who believed that the president was hasty in recognising the king in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

Picture: 123rf

Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024

14 December 2023 8:50 PM

Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.

© enterline /123rf

'SA can expect at least 3 rate cuts in 2024' in line with US Fed signals

14 December 2023 7:24 PM

ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the outlook for the new year after the US Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts are ahead.

Social media / Pexels: Pixabay

Big four social media platforms approved adds with EXTREME hate speech

14 December 2023 2:54 PM

An investigation has found that social media allows advert featuring extreme hate speech towards female journalists in South Africa.

Hundreds of Diepsloot community members arrived at the Randburg Magistrates Court on 13 December 2023 to support alleged vigilantes suspected of killing seven people in Diepsloot. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Thabiso Goba

Diepsloot 5: 'Innocent' residents left with consequences of inadequate policing

14 December 2023 2:26 PM

Diepsloot residents have defended five men, known as the Diepsloot Five, accused of killing seven alleged criminals.

South African National Defence Force soldiers patrolling near the Frees State-Lesotho border on 13 December 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

Man living in treehouse near Maseru border deported for being in SA illegally

14 December 2023 10:09 AM

An elderly Lesotho national, who had been staying in a DIY treehouse near the Maseru border for years, was nabbed by SANDF soldiers after being spotted as they were patrolling.

