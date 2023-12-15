Committee lays out punishment for 2 EFF MPs charged with contempt of Parliament
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s powers and privileges committee says two Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs charged with contempt of Parliament should be suspended for a month.
They should also have their salaries docked for a month and apologise to President Cyril Ramaphosa in person for disrupting his question session in August last year.
The initiator in the disciplinary hearing, Advocate Tanya Golden, recommended the sanctions on Thursday at the conclusion of the hearing.
"Both Mr Khanya Ceza and Mr Nazier Paulsen must give an unconditional verbal apology to the Speaker, the president, Mr Ramaphosa, and to the people of South Africa for their conduct and for disrupting the National Assembly proceedings on 30 August 2022."
On their suspension, Golden said this will take effect in March next year.
The committee, however, found the third accused, Ntombovuyo Mente, not guilty.
This article first appeared on EWN : Committee lays out punishment for 2 EFF MPs charged with contempt of Parliament
