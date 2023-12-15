



ALBERTON - Hundreds of African National Congress (ANC) supporters are gathered at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni where the party will wrap up its 2019 election manifesto review.

This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises announced prior to the last general elections.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa arrives alongside provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/AZGggRdOCG ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 15, 2023

ANC members who want to be selected to represent the party in Parliament or Provincial legislatures have to be in possession of a “post-matric qualification”.



This is according to chairperson of ANC’s electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/7nuFQlOQnL ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 15, 2023

In the last three months, the ANC has rolled out the manifesto review across regions and provinces in the country.

In previous election manifesto reviews, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged some of the party’s shortfalls and mistakes that were made by his administration following the 2019 polls.

He made reference to PPE procurement corruption at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s energy crisis and ongoing leadership woes in several municipalities.

But Ramaphosa has also insisted that while the nation has faced several blows during under his administration, labelling South Africa as a failed state is a bit of a stretch.

He is set to give the keynote address at the party’s last instalment of the 2019 election manifesto review in Alberton on Friday afternoon.

This article first appeared on EWN : ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering