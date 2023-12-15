ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering
ALBERTON - Hundreds of African National Congress (ANC) supporters are gathered at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni where the party will wrap up its 2019 election manifesto review.
This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises announced prior to the last general elections.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa arrives alongside provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/AZGggRdOCG' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 15, 2023
ANC members who want to be selected to represent the party in Parliament or Provincial legislatures have to be in possession of a “post-matric qualification”.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 15, 2023
This is according to chairperson of ANC’s electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/7nuFQlOQnL
In the last three months, the ANC has rolled out the manifesto review across regions and provinces in the country.
In previous election manifesto reviews, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged some of the party’s shortfalls and mistakes that were made by his administration following the 2019 polls.
He made reference to PPE procurement corruption at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s energy crisis and ongoing leadership woes in several municipalities.
But Ramaphosa has also insisted that while the nation has faced several blows during under his administration, labelling South Africa as a failed state is a bit of a stretch.
He is set to give the keynote address at the party’s last instalment of the 2019 election manifesto review in Alberton on Friday afternoon.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering
Source : Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News
More from 702 Elections 2024
At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey
The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.Read More
Political analysts weigh in on 2024 elections: 'I don't see a major overhaul'
The next national elections are looming, and some are predicting that the ANC will take a hammering.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections
Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading...Read More
'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine
Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.Read More
[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape
Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results.Read More
SA worse off than we were pre-94? 'That's NOT true!' - Prof Steven Friedman
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa is in a much better place than it was 29 years ago. Prof Steven Friedman agrees.Read More
Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform
Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, human rights and anti-corruption.Read More
Over 50% of SA's eligible voters unhappy with country's democracy, so what now?
"Political discontent and disillusionment" were identified as the main reasons for electoral abstention according to a survey.Read More
'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years
"Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."Read More
More from CapeTalk Elections 2024
At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey
The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections
Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading...Read More
'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine
Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.Read More
[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape
Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results.Read More
SA worse off than we were pre-94? 'That's NOT true!' - Prof Steven Friedman
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa is in a much better place than it was 29 years ago. Prof Steven Friedman agrees.Read More
Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform
Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, human rights and anti-corruption.Read More
'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years
"Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."Read More
Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)
According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA.Read More
ConCourt rules that independent candidates only need 1000 signatures to register
A partial victory for independent candidates, however, they need 90k votes to get a seat, while national parties only need 45k.Read More