Ramaphosa rubbishes claims that the ANC hasn't improved lives
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has rubbished suggestions that the party has not done enough to improve the lives of South Africans in the last 29 years.
He was speaking at the party’s last installment of the 2019 election manifesto review in Alberton on Friday.
The review forms part of the ANC’s efforts to give a report on the progress made in fulfilling its mandates and promises that were announced in the run-up to the last general elections.
Ramaphosa said while he acknowledges the party’s setbacks - he will no longer tolerate blatant lies created to tarnish the ANC's image.
"There are lies, the biggest being that nothing has happened since 1994 and that apartheid was even better than what we are going through now. And we know that that is a blatant lie. Once again the facts themselves from various independent institutions, including the recent census, confirms that there has been tremendous progress."
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa sternly rubbishes suggestions that the governing party hasn’t done anything to improve the lives of South Africans in the last 29 years. He has labelled such claims as a blatant lies to tarnish the party’s image.@Alpha_Mero25 https://t.co/QKMNz1yE13 pic.twitter.com/7VnV9Z3iGW' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 15, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa rubbishes claims that the ANC hasn't improved lives
