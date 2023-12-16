Since the start of December, 97 people have died on Gauteng roads





JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng traffic police department said the province has recorded at least 97 fatalities on the roads since the beginning of December.

The department stated that these deaths resulted from 94 accidents that took place on the roads this month, with 53 of those killed being pedestrians.

This as the festive season is underway in the country, with thousands of holiday makers travelling to various destinations across the country.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa urged motorists to adhere to rules of the road to avoid accidents.

"Belt up, all passengers in the vehicle should make sure that your vehicle is road worthy. Do not drink and drive or walk. Do not speed because speed kills. Make sure that you do not overload your vehicle and do take break every 2 hours to avoid fatigue which is a silent killer," said Sibasa.

