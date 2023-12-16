Since the start of December, 97 people have died on Gauteng roads

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust A multitude of illegal substances were found after authorities entered the heavily secured premises, where they were attacked by p... 16 December 2023 1:19 PM
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck. 15 December 2023 3:43 PM
ANC comrades now need post-matric qualifications for election into public office Candidates must also have no criminal record or charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority. 15 December 2023 3:26 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa restates call for ANC unity after several public spats between members Ramaphosa emphasised the need for ‘unity of purpose’ in the party, saying that all members needed to work together to ensure the ‘... 16 December 2023 9:39 AM
Ramaphosa rubbishes claims that the ANC hasn't improved lives ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the party’s last installment of the 2019 election manifesto review in Alberton on Fr... 15 December 2023 2:30 PM
ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises an... 15 December 2023 12:25 PM
View all Politics
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding. 15 December 2023 7:55 AM
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things. 14 December 2023 9:29 PM
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024 Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest ra... 14 December 2023 8:50 PM
View all Business
Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50 While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments. 15 December 2023 2:40 PM
[2023 in review] We look back at 702's most-read articles of the year It has been a busy year, and it is hard to believe that 2023 is almost over. 15 December 2023 11:07 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder! 12 December 2023 12:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng. 14 December 2023 7:57 AM
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far! 13 December 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single "I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold. 13 December 2023 1:13 PM
View all Entertainment
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
How Cyril Ramaphosa has influenced South Africa’s foreign policy SA’s foreign policy under Ramaphosa has seen diplomatic tools being used to provide leadership as global power relations shift. 13 December 2023 12:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Since the start of December, 97 people have died on Gauteng roads

16 December 2023 7:31 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
Festive Season
Gauteng Traffic Police
Gauteng road accidents

The department stated that these deaths resulted from 94 accidents that took place on the roads this month, with 53 of those killed being pedestrians.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng traffic police department said the province has recorded at least 97 fatalities on the roads since the beginning of December.

The department stated that these deaths resulted from 94 accidents that took place on the roads this month, with 53 of those killed being pedestrians.

This as the festive season is underway in the country, with thousands of holiday makers travelling to various destinations across the country.

Spokesperson Obed Sibasa urged motorists to adhere to rules of the road to avoid accidents.

"Belt up, all passengers in the vehicle should make sure that your vehicle is road worthy. Do not drink and drive or walk. Do not speed because speed kills. Make sure that you do not overload your vehicle and do take break every 2 hours to avoid fatigue which is a silent killer," said Sibasa.


This article first appeared on EWN : Since the start of December, 97 people have died on Gauteng roads




16 December 2023 7:31 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
Festive Season
Gauteng Traffic Police
Gauteng road accidents

Trending

Since the start of December, 97 people have died on Gauteng roads

Mbalula says ANC taking legal action against newly-registered uMkhonto weSizwe

Politics

PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust

Local

EWN Highlights

WC's centralised police powers hindering crime fighting - MEC Reagen Allen

16 December 2023 6:15 PM

Embody the Bok spirit of unity this Day of Reconciliation: Ramaphosa

16 December 2023 4:46 PM

Cele scolds WC judges, justice system for 'freeing' criminals with pending cases

16 December 2023 3:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA