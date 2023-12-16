



JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated his call for unity in the party following several public spats between members.

The most recent spat involved an online quarrel between the ANC’s Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, and party veteran Mavuso Msimang, days after his resignation from the organisation.

Mbalula accused the veteran of having accepted a bribe to join a new political party, while he responded by voicing his disapproval of how the secretary general has been running the party.

While Msimang withdrew his resignation, Ramaphosa emphasised the need for organisational unity.

“All of us are going to work for the victory of the ANC, and it is for that reason that we say there must be unity of purpose. There shouldn’t be those who pull aside.”

RAMAPHOSA BELIEVES ANC ‘ON THE RIGHT TRACK’

Ramaphosa expressed commitment to ensuring the party fulfilled its mandate and promises going into the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the party’s election manifesto review in Alberton on Friday, Ramaphosa acknowledged the organisation’s mistakes under his administration.

The review formed part of efforts to give feedback on the organisation’s progress on promises made at the last general polls.

Ramaphosa said the ANC managed to change lives for the better, making reference to electricity and water provision.

“We do believe that we are on the right track. Much as our detractors would say the ANC is lost. Our structures at all levels shared with South Africans the progress that we have made, and we did not only share it among ourselves, we shared it with South Africans.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa restates call for ANC unity after several public spats between members