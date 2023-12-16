Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust A multitude of illegal substances were found after authorities entered the heavily secured premises, where they were attacked by p... 16 December 2023 1:19 PM
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck. 15 December 2023 3:43 PM
ANC comrades now need post-matric qualifications for election into public office Candidates must also have no criminal record or charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority. 15 December 2023 3:26 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa restates call for ANC unity after several public spats between members Ramaphosa emphasised the need for ‘unity of purpose’ in the party, saying that all members needed to work together to ensure the ‘... 16 December 2023 9:39 AM
Ramaphosa rubbishes claims that the ANC hasn't improved lives ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the party’s last installment of the 2019 election manifesto review in Alberton on Fr... 15 December 2023 2:30 PM
ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises an... 15 December 2023 12:25 PM
View all Politics
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding. 15 December 2023 7:55 AM
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things. 14 December 2023 9:29 PM
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024 Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest ra... 14 December 2023 8:50 PM
View all Business
Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50 While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments. 15 December 2023 2:40 PM
[2023 in review] We look back at 702's most-read articles of the year It has been a busy year, and it is hard to believe that 2023 is almost over. 15 December 2023 11:07 AM
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder! 12 December 2023 12:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng. 14 December 2023 7:57 AM
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far! 13 December 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single "I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold. 13 December 2023 1:13 PM
View all Entertainment
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
How Cyril Ramaphosa has influenced South Africa’s foreign policy SA’s foreign policy under Ramaphosa has seen diplomatic tools being used to provide leadership as global power relations shift. 13 December 2023 12:33 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Ramaphosa restates call for ANC unity after several public spats between members

16 December 2023 9:39 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
Mavuso Msimang
Fikile Mbalula
2024 general elections
Elections 2024

Ramaphosa emphasised the need for ‘unity of purpose’ in the party, saying that all members needed to work together to ensure the ‘victory of the ANC’ in the 2024 general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterated his call for unity in the party following several public spats between members.

The most recent spat involved an online quarrel between the ANC’s Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, and party veteran Mavuso Msimang, days after his resignation from the organisation.

Mbalula accused the veteran of having accepted a bribe to join a new political party, while he responded by voicing his disapproval of how the secretary general has been running the party.

READ MORE:

While Msimang withdrew his resignation, Ramaphosa emphasised the need for organisational unity.

“All of us are going to work for the victory of the ANC, and it is for that reason that we say there must be unity of purpose. There shouldn’t be those who pull aside.”

RAMAPHOSA BELIEVES ANC ‘ON THE RIGHT TRACK’

Ramaphosa expressed commitment to ensuring the party fulfilled its mandate and promises going into the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the party’s election manifesto review in Alberton on Friday, Ramaphosa acknowledged the organisation’s mistakes under his administration.

The review formed part of efforts to give feedback on the organisation’s progress on promises made at the last general polls.

Ramaphosa said the ANC managed to change lives for the better, making reference to electricity and water provision.

“We do believe that we are on the right track. Much as our detractors would say the ANC is lost. Our structures at all levels shared with South Africans the progress that we have made, and we did not only share it among ourselves, we shared it with South Africans.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa restates call for ANC unity after several public spats between members




16 December 2023 9:39 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
Mavuso Msimang
Fikile Mbalula
2024 general elections
Elections 2024

More from Politics

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefing the media at the ANCWL's elective conference in Johannesburg on 22 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

Mbalula says ANC taking legal action against newly-registered uMkhonto weSizwe

16 December 2023 8:08 AM

The ANC's secretary general disparaged the new political formation, uMkhonto weSizwe, saying the name 'belonged to the ANC' and carried its rich history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @MYANC/X

Ramaphosa rubbishes claims that the ANC hasn't improved lives

15 December 2023 2:30 PM

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the party’s last installment of the 2019 election manifesto review in Alberton on Friday

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC members at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni on 15 December 2023 for the party's review of its 2019 election manifesto. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering

15 December 2023 12:25 PM

This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises announced prior to the last general elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A screengrab of EFF MPs being ejected from Parliament by security officials on 10 June 2022. Picture: YouTube

Committee lays out punishment for 2 EFF MPs charged with contempt of Parliament

15 December 2023 11:30 AM

Parliament’s powers and privileges committee says two Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MPs charged with contempt of Parliament should be suspended for a month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Voters queue at a voting station on 1 November 2021. Picture: Theto Mahlakoana/Eyewitness News

At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey

15 December 2023 6:19 AM

The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Political analysts weigh in on 2024 elections: 'I don't see a major overhaul'

14 December 2023 2:22 PM

The next national elections are looming, and some are predicting that the ANC will take a hammering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the ANC elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 22 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

New political party pins hopes on Zuma joining them to dent ANC at the polls

14 December 2023 7:33 AM

This is a suggestion that’s been made by some officials in the organisation who believe he is linked to a party named after the ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ guvend/123rf.com

Reports that Russia-SA trade up by 30% not necessarily credible - analyst

13 December 2023 8:21 PM

Analyst Menzi Ndhlovu (Signal Risk) challenges the idea that South Africa's trade with Russia has increased by as much as has been reported by Russian media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in Parliament on Thursday, 29 September 2022. Picture: GCIS

EFF MPs claim Mapisa-Nqakula acted illegally when she ordered their removal

13 December 2023 8:35 AM

One of the three MPs, who all stand accused of contempt of Parliament, claimed he needed to be hospitalised after Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula unleashed Parliament's Protection Services on them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Does South Africa really need ANOTHER political party?

12 December 2023 2:19 PM

Roger Jardine, Former FirstRand Group chairperson, launched a new political platform this past weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Since the start of December, 97 people have died on Gauteng roads

Mbalula says ANC taking legal action against newly-registered uMkhonto weSizwe

Politics

PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust

Local

EWN Highlights

WC's centralised police powers hindering crime fighting - MEC Reagen Allen

16 December 2023 6:15 PM

Embody the Bok spirit of unity this Day of Reconciliation: Ramaphosa

16 December 2023 4:46 PM

Cele scolds WC judges, justice system for 'freeing' criminals with pending cases

16 December 2023 3:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA