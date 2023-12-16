The trend of black women choosing to undergo cosmetic surgery is increasing
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to founder of Dr Pert Centre for Body Sculpting, Dr Pertunia Mathibe.
Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.
According to a recent article on Times Live, there's been an increase in the number of black women undergoing cosmetic surgery.
The article goes on to say: "South Africa’s top cosmetic surgeons have waiting periods of up to two months for those wanting to undergo such procedures as liposuction, butt augmentation and the popular Brazilian butt lift (BBL), with black women the majority of their clientele."
Dr Mathibe explains that BBL is a surgical procedure where fat is extracted from areas of the body where it is unwanted. For example, fat is removed from the stomach and then injected into the buttocks to give it a firmer and rounder appearance.
She advises that anyone interested in any body sculpting procedure should have a minimum budget of R55,000.
I think for a lot of people, especially for black people, it's been a bit of a taboo to do cosmetic procedures.Dr Pertunia Mathibe, Founder - Dr Pert Centre for Body Sculpting
The most popular procedure is body sculpting - it's anything that alters one's body.Dr Pertunia Mathibe, Founder - Dr Pert Centre for Body Sculpting
Any surgical procedure has its complications.Dr Pertunia Mathibe, Founder - Dr Pert Centre for Body Sculpting
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/plastic-surgery-medical-4475077/
