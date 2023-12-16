Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy
What is the most appreciated gift you've ever received?
Probably not one bought in a last-minute panic, but one that really showed an appreciation for YOU in its reflection of your character and interests.
With the festive season hurtling towards us, Weekend Breakfast examines the concept of giving, or gifting with intention.
Sara-Jayne King chats to Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.
In a world that's constantly on the move, taking the time to choose gifts that reflect genuine care for the recipient's well-being has become a treasure in itself, Sherwin writes in an article on her website.
Comparing buying styles with Sara-Jayne, she says she's also been guilty of buying in a rush in the past which really doesn't make one feel great.
Sherwin contrasts this with the reciprocal joy sparked by giving an intentional gift.
That energy exchange is so powerful... Rather look at it as an opportunity to express love and thoughtfulness and consideration. It just makes you feel happy; it makes the recipient just delighted that you thought about them. It's a whole different experience to the rush-rush-rush and just get whatever, which is really not what life's about.Nicole Sherwin, Founder - Eco Diva Natural
Whether it's a friend, a family member or colleague, making the effort to get to know them is the key to buying a meaningful gift, Sherwin says.
4 Tips for giving with intention:
1. Know your Recipient: Take the time to understand the preferences, hobbies, and needs of the person you're gifting to
2. Consider their Well-being: Choose gifts that contribute to the recipient's health, happiness, and overall wellness
3. Go Sustainable: Opt for eco-friendly and sustainable gifts to show your commitment to caring for the environment
4. Support Ethical Practices: Select products that align with ethical and responsible manufacturing practices, promoting a positive impact on communities and animals
For more detail, scroll up and listen to the interview and click here to read Sherwin's article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/pressmaster/pressmaster1711/pressmaster171100800/90877624-surprise-for-you.jpg
