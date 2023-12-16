WHO report: South Africans are among the top 10 heaviest drinkers in the world





Gugs Mhlungu spoke to GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati.

Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.

Do South Africans have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol?

The country is reportedly ranked number six in the world in terms of the average amount of alcohol consumed per drinker per day.

According to the latest World Health Organisation's Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, South Africans consume approximately six standard alcoholic drinks per day.

© peterbraakmann/123rf.com

With the festive season up us, it's common for people to consume more alcohol than usual and with that comes hangovers.

A hangover is a combination of negative mental and physical symptoms which can be experienced after a single episode of alcohol consumption. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

Dr Nyati says that even if we all drink the same amount and type of alcohol, our bodies will react to a hangover differently.

He shares some hangover remedies that might help you with that festive season babalas:

1. Virgin Mary

2. Tropical Detox Tonic

3. Ginger Tea

4. Blueberry and Spinach Smoothie

5. Green Pear Smoothie

6. Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Shake

7. Omelet in a Cup

8. Swedish Hash

9. Avocado and Egg Toast

10. Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Muffin

11. Bacon and Egg Breakfast Casserole

12. Caribbean Oats Porridge

This problem of hangovers has been there for as long as alcohol has been there. The search for remedies or interventions to counter it has been there for a very long time and there's no one perfect solution that has been found. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

Dr Nyati advises that people should consume alcohol in moderation as it can negatively impact their health.