Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
Sara-Jayne King interviews the Cape of Good Hope SPCA's Head Veterinarian, Dr Rivona Ramnanan, and Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your pets.
Animal lovers and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA were upset when it was announced earlier this month that the V&A Waterfront would be bringing back their New Year's fireworks display. (see an update on those developments in the article link below)
RELATED: Will V&A Waterfront fireworks go ahead? Permit still in dispute says SPCA
Of course it's not only fireworks that cause distress for our furry friends over this busy time - think of changes they have to deal with such as visitors staying in your home, loud parties, road trips and more.
Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets some tips on helping domestic animals cope from Dr Rivona Ramnanan, Head Veterinarian at the Cape SPCA.
When it comes to 'strangers' in your home, Dr Ramnanan says it's important, firstly, to introduce your pets to them in a very calm manner.
You should also ensure that that they have a safe space to relax should they want to get away from the people. And every now and then, check in with your pets - reward them for good behaviour and assure them that you are there for them to reduce stress and keep them calm.Dr Rivona Ramnanan, Head Veterinarian - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
It's also important to ensure that human food, drink and decorations are out of your pets' reach.Dr Rivona Ramnanan, Head Veterinarian - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
It's also necessary to prepare any house guests around interaction with your pets, especially if there are small children involved.
You wouldn't want a situation where a child does something unexpected that makes your pet snap back at it, for example.
What about long-ish car journeys - how do we ensure the pets we don't want to leave at home travel safely and comfortably?
A dog specifically would need an area in the car, Dr Ramnanan says. A sedative could also be a good idea.
If they're sitting on the back seat or in the boot, make sure that they are restrained in some manner (especially in case of an accident). A seatbelt for pets is often useful - you know your pet best, so you would know whether you should be using one of those.Dr Rivona Ramnanan, Head Veterinarian - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Re sedatives: There are natural products that can be used to take the edge off... If you know your dog or cat doesn't do well with long journeys, your vet can give you an appropriate sedative to keep them calm for the trip.Dr Rivona Ramnanan, Head Veterinarian - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
And with end-of-year festivities involving a lot of food and indulgence, make sure your guests know not to feed your pets anything that could be harmful to them.
During the festive time there's a lot of chocolate and fruit around..Chocolate is a big no-no. Everybody loves it but it can be really harmful to our pets... Chocolates, grapes and raisins can cause kidney issues.Dr Rivona Ramnanan, Head Veterinarian - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
About bones - Everybody's having a braai or a turkey or a chicken... Dogs love bones, but when they chew the bones can splinter, get stuck and cause blockages and this can be very harmful and life-threatening.Dr Rivona Ramnanan, Head Veterinarian - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Around this time people sometimes consider giving animals as gifts, thinking it would be a nice surprise for the recipient.
The SPCA encourages the public NOT to do this, and Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse explains why.
People don't realise that a pet is a lifetime commitment. The SPCA opposes animals being offered as gifts because the person receiving the gift (a), has not planned for an animal, and (b) they might not even want the animal or (c), they might not even be able to afford it.Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector – Cape of Good Hope SPCA
This is something a family has to plan for; they must be financially able to look after the animal, so rather refrain from giving pets to people as Christmas gifts.Reece Jacobsen, CEO - Wayja
Pieterse also appeals to the public to report any cases of animals being abandoned or neglected during this holiday season.
The number to call is 021 700 4158/9.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/andriiborodai/andriiborodai2310/andriiborodai231001400/215478811-joyful-dog-and-cat-celebrating-birthday-together.jpg
