702 Fruit Mince Pie competition: 'There's no such thing as a bad mince pie'

Fruit mince pies are synonymous with this time of the year.

These pies are individual handheld sweet pastries that are filled with dried fruit, peel, suet, spices (nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves) and a pastry lid.

Despite its name, these pies do not contain any meat.

Picture courtesy: 702

They might not have originated in South Africa, but some locals (like Gugs) can't imagine Christmas without them.

Trapido says they are part of a classic English Christmas.

Father Christmas in English households definitely wants a mince pie as he comes down the chimney. Dr Anna Trapido, Chef and food Anthropologist

Gugs and Dr Anna tasted and judged mince pies from:

Checkers

Cheese Gourmet

Tannie Slaai

HOS Burgers, Bakes and More (Halaal)

Woolworths

And the winner is...

HOS Burgers, Bakes and More (Halaal)!

There's no such thing as a bad mince pie but the cream cheese pastry is the winner. Dr Anna Trapido, Chef and food Anthropologist