702 Fruit Mince Pie competition: 'There's no such thing as a bad mince pie'
Gugs Mhlungu was joined by Chef and Food Anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido to taste and judge some of the best Mince Pies in 702 land [Skip to 7:54].
Fruit mince pies are synonymous with this time of the year.
These pies are individual handheld sweet pastries that are filled with dried fruit, peel, suet, spices (nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves) and a pastry lid.
Despite its name, these pies do not contain any meat.
They might not have originated in South Africa, but some locals (like Gugs) can't imagine Christmas without them.
Trapido says they are part of a classic English Christmas.
Father Christmas in English households definitely wants a mince pie as he comes down the chimney.Dr Anna Trapido, Chef and food Anthropologist
Gugs and Dr Anna tasted and judged mince pies from:
-
Checkers
-
Cheese Gourmet
-
Tannie Slaai
-
HOS Burgers, Bakes and More (Halaal)
-
Woolworths
And the winner is...
HOS Burgers, Bakes and More (Halaal)!
There's no such thing as a bad mince pie but the cream cheese pastry is the winner.Dr Anna Trapido, Chef and food Anthropologist
