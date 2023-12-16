Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips... 16 December 2023 4:51 PM
PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust A multitude of illegal substances were found after authorities entered the heavily secured premises, where they were attacked by p... 16 December 2023 1:19 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa restates call for ANC unity after several public spats between members Ramaphosa emphasised the need for ‘unity of purpose’ in the party, saying that all members needed to work together to ensure the ‘... 16 December 2023 9:39 AM
Ramaphosa rubbishes claims that the ANC hasn't improved lives ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the party’s last installment of the 2019 election manifesto review in Alberton on Fr... 15 December 2023 2:30 PM
ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises an... 15 December 2023 12:25 PM
View all Politics
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva... 16 December 2023 4:47 PM
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding. 15 December 2023 7:55 AM
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things. 14 December 2023 9:29 PM
View all Business
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week' Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck. 15 December 2023 3:43 PM
Early indicators of dementia: 5 behaviour changes to look for after age 50 While there is currently no cure for dementia, there has been progress towards developing effective treatments. 15 December 2023 2:40 PM
[2023 in review] We look back at 702's most-read articles of the year It has been a busy year, and it is hard to believe that 2023 is almost over. 15 December 2023 11:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder! 12 December 2023 12:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng. 14 December 2023 7:57 AM
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far! 13 December 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single "I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold. 13 December 2023 1:13 PM
View all Entertainment
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris My Precious? 12 December 2023 10:13 AM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Local

Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers

16 December 2023 6:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Springboks
Eben Etzebeth
Rugby World Cup

The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.
Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth. Picture: @Springboks/X
Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth. Picture: @Springboks/X

Eben Etzebeth has won another accolade - the double Rugby World Cup winner has scooped 'Players' Player of the Year' in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.

Etzebeth edged out fellow World Cup winners Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Frans Malherbe and Damian Willemse to take the title.

The stalwart Springbok lock currently plays for the Sharks, who note that at the age of 30 he became the youngest player to achieve a century of test matches for South Africa.

RELATED: Etzebeth only Bok in World Rugby Dream Team as SA snubbed at awards

MyPlayers is the organisation in South Africa that represents professional rugby players, and they're voted for in the competition by their peers.

This year's competition was particularly fierce said chairperson Jean de Villiers, with five Rugby World Cup winners nominated for the Player of the Year.

Eben Etzebeth has surely solidified his status as a legend of the game, with his back-to-back World Cup triumphs, to being nominated for the World Rugby Awards 2023 and his inclusion in the Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year.

Jean de Villiers, Chairperson - MyPlayers

Shilton van Wyk took the title of Springbok Sevens Players' Player of the Year, and Rights Makari was crowned Springbok Women Players' Player of the Year.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers




16 December 2023 6:20 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Springboks
Eben Etzebeth
Rugby World Cup

More from Sport

Image source: 947

Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA

14 December 2023 12:35 PM

Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from bbc.com

Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig

13 December 2023 12:45 PM

The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Brad Binder. Picture: Instagram/bradbinder

[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding

12 December 2023 12:56 PM

Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby Tackle. Picture: pexels.com

SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs

12 December 2023 10:35 AM

"We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal

11 December 2023 10:32 AM

The 29-year-old superstar has been described as the "best baseball player ever."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

[URC] 'We've got a horrible game plan but we have to win.' John Dobson, Stormers

8 December 2023 10:13 AM

Coach Dobson also says that the most important thing for the team is to get to the play-offs and win on home ground next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sports psychologist, Dr Koketjo Tsebe. Photo: 947

Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist

7 December 2023 3:57 PM

"Be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's under 19 cricket team captain David Teeger. Picture: Supplied/Old Edwardian Society on X

CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments

7 December 2023 12:39 PM

The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish Achievers Awards ceremony to the state of Israel and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa interviews young footballer, Gabriella Niemack. Photo: 947

Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe

6 December 2023 2:34 PM

Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana Head Coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: 947.

Banyana qualifies for Wafcon, Janine Van Wyk makes history

5 December 2023 2:58 PM

Banyana Banyana will get to defend their title after a 2–0 win over Burkina Faso [3–1 on aggregate].

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

@ andriiborodai/123rf.com

Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts

16 December 2023 4:51 PM

The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Equipment to process drugs, as well as empty pill capsules and drugs were confiscated by KZN authorities on 14 December 2023. Picture: Supplied

PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust

16 December 2023 1:19 PM

A multitude of illegal substances were found after authorities entered the heavily secured premises, where they were attacked by pitbulls, one of which was shot dead in self-defence, and another shot and injured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'

15 December 2023 3:43 PM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A supporter at the launch of the ANC elections manifesto at Church Square in Pretoria on 27 September 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC comrades now need post-matric qualifications for election into public office

15 December 2023 3:26 PM

Candidates must also have no criminal record or charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A general view of the Cape Town International Airport. Picture: @capetowninternational/Facebook

CTIA records 30,000 arrivals in city a day since start of December

15 December 2023 10:05 AM

The municipality says the surge is the outcome of its newly formed international partnerships which includes the Sao Paulo to Cape Town flight route.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Traffic / Pexels: Stan

Heavy traffic expected on Gauteng's roads as holiday season kicks off

15 December 2023 9:30 AM

Friday marks the start of a long weekend after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared 15 December a public holiday in honour of the Springboks winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© brians101/123rf.com

SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports

15 December 2023 7:55 AM

The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Zulu King Misuzulu (left) and Prince Simakade Zulu. Pictures: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News; Prince Lungalomndeni Zulu

KZN govt says won’t be taking position on Zulu royal succession court judgment

15 December 2023 7:21 AM

The Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of King Misuzulu's elder brother, Prince Simakade, who believed that the president was hasty in recognising the king in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024

14 December 2023 8:50 PM

Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© enterline /123rf

'SA can expect at least 3 rate cuts in 2024' in line with US Fed signals

14 December 2023 7:24 PM

ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the outlook for the new year after the US Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts are ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Since the start of December, 97 people have died on Gauteng roads

Mbalula says ANC taking legal action against newly-registered uMkhonto weSizwe

Politics

PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust

Local

EWN Highlights

Actor Gerard Depardieu stripped of Belgian honorary title

16 December 2023 10:19 PM

'I won't campaign or vote for ANC under Ramaphosa, but I'll die a member': Zuma

16 December 2023 9:53 PM

Zuma says he's voting for MK to revitalise the ANC from the outside

16 December 2023 9:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA