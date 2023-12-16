Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
Eben Etzebeth has won another accolade - the double Rugby World Cup winner has scooped 'Players' Player of the Year' in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.
Etzebeth edged out fellow World Cup winners Kurt-Lee Arendse, Manie Libbok, Frans Malherbe and Damian Willemse to take the title.
The stalwart Springbok lock currently plays for the Sharks, who note that at the age of 30 he became the youngest player to achieve a century of test matches for South Africa.
RELATED: Etzebeth only Bok in World Rugby Dream Team as SA snubbed at awards
MyPlayers is the organisation in South Africa that represents professional rugby players, and they're voted for in the competition by their peers.
This year's competition was particularly fierce said chairperson Jean de Villiers, with five Rugby World Cup winners nominated for the Player of the Year.
Eben Etzebeth has surely solidified his status as a legend of the game, with his back-to-back World Cup triumphs, to being nominated for the World Rugby Awards 2023 and his inclusion in the Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year.Jean de Villiers, Chairperson - MyPlayers
Shilton van Wyk took the title of Springbok Sevens Players' Player of the Year, and Rights Makari was crowned Springbok Women Players' Player of the Year.
Meet the champions of our 2023 MyPlayers Awards!🏉' MyPlayers (@MyPlayersRugby) December 13, 2023
🏆 Men's Fifteens Players' Player of the Year: Eben Etzebeth
🏆 Springbok Sevens Players' Player of the Year: Shilton van Wyk
🏆 Springbok Women Players' Player of the Year: Rights Mkhari
Well done, winners! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/XzNslAXniC
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
More from Sport
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA
Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career.Read More
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig
The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca.Read More
[PICS] MotoGP champ, Brad Binder pit stops at the altar! Sneak into his wedding
Announcing... Mr and Mrs Binder!Read More
SARU approves new tackle laws for safer rugby at schools and junior clubs
"We can't deny the fact that concussions are the number one injury in the sport and parents are concerned about it."Read More
Shohei Ohtani AKA 'Shotime' breaks record with over R13 billion LA Dodgers deal
The 29-year-old superstar has been described as the "best baseball player ever."Read More
[URC] 'We've got a horrible game plan but we have to win.' John Dobson, Stormers
Coach Dobson also says that the most important thing for the team is to get to the play-offs and win on home ground next week.Read More
Athletes struggle with mental health issues too – sports psychologist
"Be emotionally present and be a safe space for the technical team and the athletes"Read More
CSA accepts inquiry findings on SA U19 captain David Teeger's Israel comments
The Palestine Solidarity Alliance made a formal complaint after Teeger dedicated the Rising Star Award that he won at the Jewish Achievers Awards ceremony to the state of Israel and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers.Read More
Local teen on fundraising drive to fulfill her dream of playing soccer in Europe
Gabriella Niemack (17) has been invited to take part in trials at AFC Bournemouth in March next year.Read More
More from Local
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust
A multitude of illegal substances were found after authorities entered the heavily secured premises, where they were attacked by pitbulls, one of which was shot dead in self-defence, and another shot and injured.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
ANC comrades now need post-matric qualifications for election into public office
Candidates must also have no criminal record or charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority.Read More
CTIA records 30,000 arrivals in city a day since start of December
The municipality says the surge is the outcome of its newly formed international partnerships which includes the Sao Paulo to Cape Town flight route.Read More
Heavy traffic expected on Gauteng's roads as holiday season kicks off
Friday marks the start of a long weekend after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared 15 December a public holiday in honour of the Springboks winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup.Read More
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports
The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding.Read More
KZN govt says won’t be taking position on Zulu royal succession court judgment
The Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of King Misuzulu's elder brother, Prince Simakade, who believed that the president was hasty in recognising the king in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.Read More
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024
Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More