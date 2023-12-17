'I need to see an SA our ancestors envisaged': Zuma on Umkhonto WeSizwe decision
JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma took swipes at African National Congress (ANC) leaders as he announced that he would snub the party at the polls in 2024 and vote for another organisation.
Zuma revealed that he would instead cast his ballot for recently formed political party - uMkhonto WeSizwe.
The party was registered with the Electoral Commission earlier this year and will contest the 2024 national election.
The former president made the startling revelation during a press briefing in Orlando East, Soweto on Saturday.
- Zuma says he's voting for MK to revitalise the ANC from the outside
- 'Rescue ANC from the mess': Zuma on walking a new political path
- Mbalula says ANC taking legal action against newly-registered uMkhonto weSizwe
Zuma did not mince his words when it came to his successor Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of being a puppet for white monopoly capitalists.
He said the move to vote for another party is simply a different path to rectifying the ANC he remains a member of.
"Among the reasons why I have taken this decision, is because I realised this is not a country I fought for. I need to see a South Africa that our ancestors envisaged."
Zuma seems to have also taken a swipe at Police Minister Bheki Cele, claiming that crime is not being dealt with in the country.
"There is no solution as to why we are not stopping criminality in our country. We pay tax for those who must do the job and they must do the job."
Zuma said he would reveal more in the new year about his involvement in uMkhonto WeSizwe.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'I need to see an SA our ancestors envisaged': Zuma on Umkhonto WeSizwe decision
