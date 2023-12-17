N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday
JOHANNESBURG - Traffic volumes are expected to decrease along major routes leaving the Gauteng province as the long weekend rush wanes.
Thousands of vehicles passed the N3 heading towards KwaZulu-Natal since the start of the long weekend.
The N3 Toll Concession said there had been no major accidents on the busy route so far.
Major roads in the country will be relatively less busy from Sunday before heavy traffic peaks again on Thursday for more holiday travelling.
The N3 Toll Concession's operations manager Thania Dhoogra said there may be heavy traffic on the route during peak hours.
"Road users should also expect busy traffic conditions in both directions all weekend."
Meanwhile, the N4 is set to experience less traffic as well with volumes expected to peak again over the coming weekend.
This article first appeared on EWN : N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday
Source : Pexels: Stan
More from Local
FOUR PAWS warns travellers against 'dubious fun' at the expense of animals
Due to this busy season, some will take advantage of animals and exploit them to make a profit.Read More
Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help
Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money.Read More
Dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season
Sara-Jayne speaks to Pauline Servitz, Counselling Manager at Famsa Western Cape about dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season.Read More
Festive season road safety: How to stay safe when sharing the road with trucks
Sharing the road with trucks is a huge part of the long-distance experience during the festive season.Read More
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers
The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023.Read More
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
PICS: Two men arrested as pitbulls attack KZN police making massive drug bust
A multitude of illegal substances were found after authorities entered the heavily secured premises, where they were attacked by pitbulls, one of which was shot dead in self-defence, and another shot and injured.Read More
'How I feed my family of four for R1000 a week'
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to budget spender Kate Walters about how to get more bang for your buck.Read More
ANC comrades now need post-matric qualifications for election into public office
Candidates must also have no criminal record or charges brought by the National Prosecuting Authority.Read More