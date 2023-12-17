Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday

17 December 2023 9:45 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
Tags:
N3 Toll Concession
Festive Season
Heavy traffic volumes

As the long weekend rush wanes, major roads in the country are expected to be relatively less busy from Sunday, before heavy traffic peaks again on Thursday for more holiday travelling.

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic volumes are expected to decrease along major routes leaving the Gauteng province as the long weekend rush wanes.

Thousands of vehicles passed the N3 heading towards KwaZulu-Natal since the start of the long weekend.

The N3 Toll Concession said there had been no major accidents on the busy route so far.

Major roads in the country will be relatively less busy from Sunday before heavy traffic peaks again on Thursday for more holiday travelling.

The N3 Toll Concession's operations manager Thania Dhoogra said there may be heavy traffic on the route during peak hours.

"Road users should also expect busy traffic conditions in both directions all weekend."

Meanwhile, the N4 is set to experience less traffic as well with volumes expected to peak again over the coming weekend.


This article first appeared on EWN : N3 Toll Concession: Traffic volumes set to reduce Sunday, peak again Thursday




17 December 2023 9:45 AM
by Gloria Motsoere
