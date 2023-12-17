'Making Fun Out Of Nothing Activities' - ideas to keep kids busy these holidays





Gugs Mhlungu spoke to parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush.

Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.

It doesn't have to be fancy. Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

If you're a parent or a caregiver, then you know how challenging it can be to keep kids entertained during the holidays - especially during their festive season break.

Bush says that now is the time to create family projects.

She adds that the kitchen can be one of the places to make memories.

Remember, your children are multi-sensory, and cooking is fantastic because it's about the sense of touch, taste and smell. It's a beautiful way to come together with your children; to make memories. Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

Picture: Pixabay

Bush shares some "Making Fun Out Of Nothing Activities" you can do as a family:

From homemade games to cooking, science and craft activity ideas, Bush has plenty to keep your kids entertained.

Visit her website 'Toy Talk with Nikki Bush' by clicking here.

We must never underestimate the satisfaction that children get out of making things themselves and then having them on show. Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

What we're doing when we're cooking is we're teaching kids about delayed gratification, we're also teaching them to follow a method - so there are steps to where you need to go, just like everything in life. Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.