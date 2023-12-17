Dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season
For some, the holidays are all about being grateful and spending some quality time with their family.
But for others, the holidays mean awkward dinner conversations and remembering that you have literally nothing in common with your second cousins.
Worse still it can mean fights, fallouts and feeling like you wish the whole thing could be over for another year.
Pauline Servitz, counselling manager at Famsa Western Cape shares some advice on how we can best deal with family feuds and strained family relations over the holiday period.
There was one year our therapists dealt with many people struggling with issues of which side of the family to visit on Christmas. It's an in-laws and outlaws things...and how to juggle that situation.There's a lot of family pressure.Pauline Servitz, counselling manager at Famsa Western Cape
There's also a lot of people that don't have family. Loneliness is the biggest mental health challenge of this generation. Many people feel lonely and isolated, even in a group of people especially those they don't have anything in common with. The issue of divorce also comes up.Pauline Servitz, counselling manager at Famsa Western Cape
When it comes to difficult parent's in-law, its advised for their son or daughter to deal with family issues and not their partners.
Pull them aside and speak to them with respect. Especially when it relates to the disciplining of grandchildren.Pauline Servitz, counselling manager at Famsa Western Cape
Since Covid-19, many people are still dealing with the loss of their loved ones and any kind of holiday is always a sad time.
They feel the loneliness and the empty chair...and some deal with it in different ways.Pauline Servitz, counselling manager at Famsa Western Cape
Other common social ills during this period are gender-based violence and relatives struggling with alcoholism, which can be an anxious and triggering time for many.
It's very fraught for the family. So it's about how the family can build support for each other. For example, if there's an alcoholic, the family can discuss what kind of strategies can be done before hand to stop a situation.Pauline Servitz, counselling manager at Famsa Western Cape
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
