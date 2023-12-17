Zuma invoking ANC to expel him, new party spells trouble for KZN - analysts





JOHANNESBURG - Political analysts believe former president Jacob Zuma is invoking the African National Congress (ANC) to expel him from the party.

On Saturday, Zuma pushed his weight behind the newly formed political party uMkhonto weSizwe.

The former statesman addressed the media saying he would not vote for the ANC in 2024’s national election but remains a committed member of the ruling party.

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said Jacob Zuma’s speech was contradictory in that he emphasised his allegiance to the ANC but added that he would cast his vote for uMkhonto weSizwe next year.

“That might appear to be a strategy that he wants the ANC to expel him so that he can have a justification as to why he left the party and not jumped ship by himself.”

Political analyst Sandile Swana said the move by Zuma spells trouble for the ANC in the hotly contested province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“When Jacob Zuma rose to power, the ANC gained 1.5 million votes in KZN alone, although their votes declined in other provinces. But it was the first time since 1994 for the ANC to win KZN outright.”

The ANC plans to take legal action against the party for using the name, uMkhonto weSizwe as this was the name of the armed wing of the ruling party.

