



@ feverpitched/123rf.com

How many times have you left your bills or statements unopened? Do you ignore debt collectors when they call? Have you taken out another credit card, despite mounting debt on the others?

Denial about your debt can lead to a dark path of self destruction and with any addiction, the first step is acknowledging the problem.

A support group like Debtors Anonymous help you understand and work through your spending problem.

This support movement was founded in the 1960's by recovering members of Alcoholics Anonymous.

DA now holds meetings all over the world to help those facing problems with money.

One recovering debt addict Sarah spoke to Sara-Jayne on the different facets of what's termed a 'behavioral addiction'.

There's the compulsive spending, the compulsive debting, the overuse of credit cards, bad saving and borrowing and then at the other end, there's the under earning, taking low paid jobs and feeling inadequate. Sarah, member of Debtors Anonymous

Sarah says her attitude towards money became intolerable.

I was embarrassed to speak about money because it felt shameful. Sarah, member of Debtors Anonymous

It was on a holiday in Bali that she ended up in her first meeting, which she describes as "a combination of horror and relief".

I was slightly appalled that someone was talking about my whole life but also relieved. Not knowing my account balances, monthly expenses, compulsive shopping, being unable to pass up a good deal, poor savings habits...all of these were things I did. So over time, I developed a different attitude. Sarah, member of Debtors Anonymous

There is no charge to attend Debtors Anonymous meetings and more information can be found at debtorsanoymous.org

Scroll up to hear more about Debtors Anonymous.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help