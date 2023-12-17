FOUR PAWS warns travellers against 'dubious fun' at the expense of animals
Gugs Mhlungu spoke to the Head of the Wild Animals in Trade unit at FOUR PAWS, Vanessa Amoroso.
Listen to their conversation in the audio clip below.
Wherever you can really get up close and personal with wildlife, you kind of have to have a red flag and think to yourself how did the animal get here, what processes has it gone through in order for me to be able to get close to this wild animal which wouldn't be normal in the actual wild.Vanessa Amoroso, FOUR PAWS
It's the holiday season and for both locals and international visitors, seeing some of South Africa's wildlife forms part of their itineraries.
Due to this busy season, some will take advantage of animals and exploit them to make a profit.
Global animal welfare organisation, FOUR PAWS, has warned travellers against dubious fun at the expense of animals.
The organisation has released its 'Travel Kind' guide to help people realise the behinds-the-scene suffering that some animals have to endure.
According to the organisation, seemingly harmless interactions with animals can be stressful and in some cases a form of cruelty towards animals.
Amoroso emphasises that attractions with animals should be viewed critically.
She advises that people should not be tempted by offerings like swimming with dolphins or petting, feeding and taking selfies with wild animals.
Go to a true sanctuary - they don't offer interactions; they don't breed the animals and they don't trade the animals. These species are offered species-appropriate care for the rest of their lives.Vanessa Amoroso, FOUR PAWS
Here are FOUR PAWS' travel tips for a holiday without animal suffering:
- Avoid selfies with wild animals
- Do not visit places where wild animals can be fed by visitors, are forced to perform tricks or where riding of animals is offered
- Do not buy souvenirs made from animals or animal parts
- Do not book direct interactions with animals, such as petting tiger or lion cubs
DO
- See animals in the wild, where they belong
- If this is not possible, see them in #TravelKind true sanctuaries and wildlife destinations
Be careful, take a step back before you make that decision and spend your money. Think about the animal's suffering behind the scenes.Vanessa Amoroso, FOUR PAWS
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_60299433_white-colored-bengal-tiger-panthera-tigris-bengalensis.html
