



JOHANNESBURG - The family of South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who was held hostage by al-Qaeda militants for more than six years, have said they will speak once he returns to South Africa and the dust settles.

The husband and father of two was released over the weekend after being abducted in Libya in 2017.

On Sunday, aid organisation Gift of the Givers, which has been instrumental in the negotiations for his release, announced that Van Deventer is no longer in captivity.

READ: Al-Qaeda releases South African hostage Gerco van Deventer - Gift of the Givers

His wife Shereen told Eyewitness News that the family would speak when time permitted.

Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said they were roped in to assist the family in 2018 but were unsuccessful in negotiating with Van Deventer’s captors.

"Gift of the Givers announces the unconditional release of Gerco van Deventer, taken in Libya on Friday, 3 November 2017, sold to JNIM (al-Qaeda) in Mali in 2018, and finally released unconditionally yesterday [Saturday] after a period of six years and one month, making him the longest held South African hostage in captivity."

Van Deventer was picked up by Algerian authorities and taken to hospital for a medical assessment.

This article first appeared on EWN : Van Deventer's family to speak once he returns to SA after 6 year hostage ordeal