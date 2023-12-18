Van Deventer's family to speak once he returns to SA after 6 year hostage ordeal
JOHANNESBURG - The family of South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who was held hostage by al-Qaeda militants for more than six years, have said they will speak once he returns to South Africa and the dust settles.
The husband and father of two was released over the weekend after being abducted in Libya in 2017.
On Sunday, aid organisation Gift of the Givers, which has been instrumental in the negotiations for his release, announced that Van Deventer is no longer in captivity.
READ: Al-Qaeda releases South African hostage Gerco van Deventer - Gift of the Givers
His wife Shereen told Eyewitness News that the family would speak when time permitted.
Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, said they were roped in to assist the family in 2018 but were unsuccessful in negotiating with Van Deventer’s captors.
"Gift of the Givers announces the unconditional release of Gerco van Deventer, taken in Libya on Friday, 3 November 2017, sold to JNIM (al-Qaeda) in Mali in 2018, and finally released unconditionally yesterday [Saturday] after a period of six years and one month, making him the longest held South African hostage in captivity."
Van Deventer was picked up by Algerian authorities and taken to hospital for a medical assessment.
This article first appeared on EWN : Van Deventer's family to speak once he returns to SA after 6 year hostage ordeal
More from Local
[LISTEN] Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang revokes ANC resignation
This comes after he claimed that the "ANC is on the verge of losing power".Read More
'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor
Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections.Read More
NUMSA slams Gordhan's refusal to hand over documents related to SAA sale
While Parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee is probing allegations that the SAA-Takatso deal was irregular, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has refuted claims that the sale was not conducted transparently and fairly.Read More
'We do not pay ransom' – Imtiaz Sooliman (GOTG) on release of Gerco van Deventer
Gerco van Deventer was kidnapped on his way to work as an on-site emergency practitioner at the Awbari power plant in Libya in 2017.Read More
'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma
"I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale.Read More
SABC rubbishes claims it’s been paying ghost workers for over 6 months
The broadcaster has been accused of having over 20 ghost workers on its payroll through an anonymous email circulating on social media.Read More
FOUR PAWS warns travellers against 'dubious fun' at the expense of animals
Due to this busy season, some will take advantage of animals and exploit them to make a profit.Read More
Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help
Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money.Read More
Dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season
Sara-Jayne speaks to Pauline Servitz, Counselling Manager at Famsa Western Cape about dealing with difficult family dynamics during the festive season.Read More