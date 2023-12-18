Happy 43rd birthday, Christina Aguilera! 6 fun facts about the songstress





1) She has multicultural roots – her father is Ecuadorian, and her mother is a mix of German, Irish, Welsh, and Dutch.

I’ve been rummaging through old photos of mis abuelos & my dad, & listening to music I grew up with in my household. ⁣My dad was born in Ecuador & I’ll always cherish that side of my family and the culture they instilled in me. ❤️ Happy #HispanicHeritageMonth to my Latinx fans! pic.twitter.com/7NOoc39AbY ' Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 6, 2020

2) She was on ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ with the likes of Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling.

Christina Aguilera @xtina performing Think by Aretha Franklin in 1994 @ 14yrs old on the Mickey Mouse Club. If you look closely you can see @britneyspears dancing in the background serving major baby one more time vibes (she’s the one with the tie) 💔ARETHA💔 pic.twitter.com/oXXgsfI8dV ' 🤷🏼‍♀️ (@tween_xtina) August 16, 2018

3) As an actress, Aguilera is probably best known for her role in the movie ‘Burlesque’. She has also been on multiple movie soundtracks such as ‘Get Smart’, ‘Life of the Party’, and ‘Spanglish’, among others.

4) She wrote Kelly Clarkson’s breakout hit song ‘Miss Independent’ – and Clarkson didn’t even know about it!

1. Kelly Clarkson talking about how she found out that “Miss Independent” was co-written by Christina Aguilera



2. Christina Aguilera not knowing where Kelly was going with this conversation. Lol



3. Their chemistry. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/iykMJMuuK1 ' XTINA LUVRR™️ (@XtinaLuvrr) July 18, 2023

5) The pop icon has so far sold more than 100 million records, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Christina Aguilera winning

her 1st grammy (1999) vs her 7th one (2022) pic.twitter.com/hYMSdsgFyp ' Ain't No Other Fan (@XtinaTour) November 18, 2022

6) Aguilera has two children, a son 'Max' from her previous marriage and a daughter 'Summer Rain' with fiancé Matt Rutler.

