Happy birthday, Keith Richards from the Rolling Stones!
Rolling Stones guitarist and vocalist Keith Richards celebrates his milestone 80th birthday today (18 December).
The Englishman is not only one of the band’s original members, but he is also the band’s co-principal songwriter.
His songwriting partnership with the band’s lead vocalist Mick Jagger is one of the most successful in history.
To celebrate Richard’s legacy, we rank the band’s greatest songs of all time:
10) ‘Angie’ (1973)
9) ‘Beast of Burden’ (1978)
8) ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ (1969)
7) ‘Brown Sugar’ (1971)
6) ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ (1965)
5) ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ (1968)
4) ‘Wild Horses’ (1971)
3) ‘Paint It, Black’ (1966)
2) ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’ (1968)
1) ‘Gimme Shelter’ (1969)
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy birthday, Keith Richards from the Rolling Stones!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Keith_Richards_Desert_Trip_2016-56.jpg
