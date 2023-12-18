NUMSA slams Gordhan's refusal to hand over documents related to SAA sale
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (NUMSA) has slammed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for his refusal to hand over documents to Parliament relating to the sale of South African Airways.
It stemmed from allegations made by the department's former director-general, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, that the majority sale of SAA to the Takatso Consortium was irregular.
While Parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee is probing the matter, Gordhan has refuted claims that the sale was not conducted transparently and fairly.
READ: Gordhan could be summoned to hand over SAA sale documents
NUMSA's spokesperson Phakamile-Hlubi Majola said the minister should be axed for mishandling state-owned entities.
READ: DPE defends itself over SAA sale documents
"Numsa is vindicated because Gordhan has proven that we were right about him all along," she said.
"Gordhan is presiding over State Capture 2.0 through the sale of SAA. The airline was sold for R51 in a process that remains shrouded in secrecy, even though this is a state-owned entity, which means that, as the public, we have every right to demand and receive detailed information on this deal."
This article first appeared on EWN : NUMSA slams Gordhan's refusal to hand over documents related to SAA sale
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
