Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang revokes ANC resignation This comes after he claimed that the "ANC is on the verge of losing power". 18 December 2023 2:20 PM
NUMSA slams Gordhan's refusal to hand over documents related to SAA sale While Parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee is probing allegations that the SAA-Takatso deal was irregular, Public E... 18 December 2023 11:40 AM
'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma "I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale. 18 December 2023 8:40 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang revokes ANC resignation This comes after he claimed that the "ANC is on the verge of losing power". 18 December 2023 2:20 PM
Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang explains U-turn on ANC resignation Msimang handed in his resignation earlier in December but made a U-turn on his decision last week after meeting the ANC's top bras... 18 December 2023 12:58 PM
'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections. 18 December 2023 12:00 PM
View all Politics
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva... 16 December 2023 4:47 PM
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding. 15 December 2023 7:55 AM
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things. 14 December 2023 9:29 PM
View all Business
Radio in South Africa turns 100, and is still going strong It is clear radio is not going anywhere, any time soon. 18 December 2023 2:28 PM
'Covid really opened my eyes': Desiree Ellis on her passion for charity work Banyana Banyana has done us proud and that is in part thanks to their award-winning coach. 18 December 2023 1:30 PM
Gibson Nzimande: ‘I was just trying to survive and also complete my studies’ From waste picker to Master’s graduate, Gibson Nzimande has had an incredible journey. 18 December 2023 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
View all Sport
Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2' This is Nicki Minaj's third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history. 18 December 2023 1:33 PM
SA-leg of Michael Bublé’s ‘Higher Tour’ postponed to 2025 “This break will enable him to dedicate quality time to his family..." 18 December 2023 12:44 PM
Local talent shines bright in BET movie ‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’ BET's ‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’ is available to watch now on DStv Catch Up. 18 December 2023 11:06 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving. 18 December 2023 12:35 PM
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor

18 December 2023 12:00 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
African National Congress
2024 elections
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News (EWN) Political Editor.

Listen below.

At a highly anticipated press conference this past weekend, the former president said the current leadership of the party he once led is now “infested with apartheid collaborators and is being dictated to by white capital.”

As a result, Jacob Zuma announced that it's no longer a party that he can campaign for, and will be putting his vote elsewhere in the 2024 elections.

This public act of denouncing the ANC, comes just weeks after Mavuso Msimang, Deputy President of the African National Congress Veterans’ League (ANCVL), announced his resignation from the party after more than six decades.

While Zuma's newly-favoured party Umkhonto We Sizwe doesn't have any official ownership, Madia says that we need to be aware that it's not just a party he's supporting, but one that he's started.

She adds that Zuma's decision not only goes against the party's constitution, but puts the party in a vulnerable position ahead of the 2024 elections.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

RELATED: 'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma

RELATED: 'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

What he has done is an act of misconduct as per the ANC's constitution.

Tshidi Madia, Political Editor – Eyewitness News

He has made the ANC's lives a little bit more complicated.

Tshidi Madia, Political Editor – Eyewitness News

Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma.

Tshidi Madia, Political Editor – Eyewitness News

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




18 December 2023 12:00 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
African National Congress
2024 elections
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

More from 702 Elections 2024

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the media under the banner of new party uMkhontho We Sizwe on 16 December 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ Eyewitness News

'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma

18 December 2023 8:40 AM

"I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC members at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni on 15 December 2023 for the party's review of its 2019 election manifesto. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering

15 December 2023 12:25 PM

This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises announced prior to the last general elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Voters queue at a voting station on 1 November 2021. Picture: Theto Mahlakoana/Eyewitness News

At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey

15 December 2023 6:19 AM

The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Political analysts weigh in on 2024 elections: 'I don't see a major overhaul'

14 December 2023 2:22 PM

The next national elections are looming, and some are predicting that the ANC will take a hammering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC chairperson in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi during a media briefing in Johannesburg on 04 October 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections

14 December 2023 6:35 AM

Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roger Jardine addresses attendees at the launch of his Change Starts Now platform in Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, on 10 December 2023. Picture: Change Starts Now/Facebook

'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine

11 December 2023 9:31 AM

Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An EFF banner in Tshwane. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape

8 December 2023 9:51 AM

Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alexandra township is situated next to the wealthy suburb of Sandton / Screenshot from The Conversation

SA worse off than we were pre-94? 'That's NOT true!' - Prof Steven Friedman

7 December 2023 12:37 PM

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa is in a much better place than it was 29 years ago. Prof Steven Friedman agrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Human rights and social activist, co-founder of SECTION27, and founding co-editor of Maverick Citizen, Mark Heywood. Picture: markheywood.com

Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform

7 December 2023 10:28 AM

Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, human rights and anti-corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

Over 50% of SA's eligible voters unhappy with country's democracy, so what now?

7 December 2023 10:28 AM

"Political discontent and disillusionment" were identified as the main reasons for electoral abstention according to a survey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from CapeTalk Elections 2024

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the media under the banner of new party uMkhontho We Sizwe on 16 December 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ Eyewitness News

'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma

18 December 2023 8:40 AM

"I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC members at the Alberton Civic Centre in Ekurhuleni on 15 December 2023 for the party's review of its 2019 election manifesto. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

ANC set to wrap up review of 2019 election manifesto at Alberton gathering

15 December 2023 12:25 PM

This forms part of its efforts to give a report on progress made by the governing party on fulfilling its mandates and promises announced prior to the last general elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Voters queue at a voting station on 1 November 2021. Picture: Theto Mahlakoana/Eyewitness News

At least 70% of South Africans likely to vote in 2024 polls - IJR survey

15 December 2023 6:19 AM

The Reconciliation Barometer survey, released by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation (IJR) on Thursday, shows that after nearly 30 years of democracy, public confidence in political leaders and public institutions has never been this low.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC chairperson in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi during a media briefing in Johannesburg on 04 October 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections

14 December 2023 6:35 AM

Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roger Jardine addresses attendees at the launch of his Change Starts Now platform in Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, on 10 December 2023. Picture: Change Starts Now/Facebook

'Vote for change! We need govt that's responsive to its people' – Roger Jardine

11 December 2023 9:31 AM

Jardine says that the ANC is no longer suitable to lead South Africa into the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An EFF banner in Tshwane. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

[BY-ELECTION] EFF makes history with first-ever ward win in the Western Cape

8 December 2023 9:51 AM

Election Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the surprising by-election results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alexandra township is situated next to the wealthy suburb of Sandton / Screenshot from The Conversation

SA worse off than we were pre-94? 'That's NOT true!' - Prof Steven Friedman

7 December 2023 12:37 PM

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa is in a much better place than it was 29 years ago. Prof Steven Friedman agrees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Human rights and social activist, co-founder of SECTION27, and founding co-editor of Maverick Citizen, Mark Heywood. Picture: markheywood.com

Activist Mark Heywood joins Roger Jardine to form new political platform

7 December 2023 10:28 AM

Heywood said this was an opportunity to get South Africa out of the hole it's in and to restore a vision of equality, dignity, human rights and anti-corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mavuso Msimang at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News

'ANC on verge of losing power' - Veteran Mavuso Msimang quits after 60 years

7 December 2023 10:25 AM

"Alas, despite these and other glimmering flashes of positivity, the ANC is on the verge of losing power."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roger Jardine. Picture: Supplied.

Roger Jardine for President of South Africa! (Sorry, who?)

5 December 2023 11:47 AM

According to reports, the businessman and the DA met recently to talk about him being the face of the Multi-Party Charter For SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor

Local Politics

Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang explains U-turn on ANC resignation

Politics

'We do not pay ransom' – Imtiaz Sooliman (GOTG) on release of Gerco van Deventer

Local

EWN Highlights

Cape Town endorses second airport for the Mother City

18 December 2023 4:19 PM

EFF's Mathys appears in court for assaulting party member

18 December 2023 4:07 PM

Call for ANC to expel Zuma

18 December 2023 3:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA