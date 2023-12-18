Local talent shines bright in BET movie ‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’
Bongani Bingwa speaks to actor Sello Maake KaNcube about his latest project, ‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’.
Listen below.
In this sequel, we pick up where we left Riley and Mandla in ‘A Royal Surprise’.
After navigating Mandla's family dynamics, the couple must now get through the roller coaster ride of their families meeting as Mandla’s parents travel to America to visit them for the holidays.
KaNcube stars alongside Jennifer Freeman, Trisha Mann, and Thapelo Mokoena.
RELATED: Six NEW holiday movies to stream this December
‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’ is available to watch on DStv Catch Up from 17 December, and will be available to stream on Showmax from 21 December.
Watch the trailer below:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsZ7QoybmTI
More from Entertainment
Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2'
This is Nicki Minaj's third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history.Read More
SA-leg of Michael Bublé’s ‘Higher Tour’ postponed to 2025
“This break will enable him to dedicate quality time to his family..."Read More
Happy birthday, Keith Richards from the Rolling Stones!
The Englishman is one of the band’s original members and co-principal songwriters.Read More
Happy 43rd birthday, Christina Aguilera! 6 fun facts about the songstress
Celebrate the singer-songwriter with six facts you probably didn't know about her.Read More
[WATCH] Zahara memorial service: family and friends bid her farewell
The service takes place from 11 am to 2 pm at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Gauteng.Read More
'King of manifestation': X reacts to 11-year-old negotiating Rolls-Royce sale
This little boy has expensive taste...and it's going to take him far!Read More
[WATCH] Banger or irredeemable? Doctor Who and Goblins release Christmas single
"I don’t like these goblins and you won’t either," said composer Murray Gold.Read More
'Bear in mind how young she was' - Randall Abrahams pays tribute to Zahara
Randall Abrahams who worked with Zahara on Idols, the SAMA’s and at Universal Music, pays tribute to the late singer.Read More
Happy 34th birthday, Taylor Swift! We jam to the Swiftiest playlist!
Yes, Swifties, your girl celebrates her birthday today and so we celebrate the gift she gives us: music!Read More