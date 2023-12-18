[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang revokes ANC resignation This comes after he claimed that the "ANC is on the verge of losing power". 18 December 2023 2:20 PM
NUMSA slams Gordhan's refusal to hand over documents related to SAA sale While Parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee is probing allegations that the SAA-Takatso deal was irregular, Public E... 18 December 2023 11:40 AM
'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma "I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale. 18 December 2023 8:40 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang revokes ANC resignation This comes after he claimed that the "ANC is on the verge of losing power". 18 December 2023 2:20 PM
Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang explains U-turn on ANC resignation Msimang handed in his resignation earlier in December but made a U-turn on his decision last week after meeting the ANC's top bras... 18 December 2023 12:58 PM
'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections. 18 December 2023 12:00 PM
View all Politics
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva... 16 December 2023 4:47 PM
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding. 15 December 2023 7:55 AM
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things. 14 December 2023 9:29 PM
View all Business
Radio in South Africa turns 100, and is still going strong It is clear radio is not going anywhere, any time soon. 18 December 2023 2:28 PM
'Covid really opened my eyes': Desiree Ellis on her passion for charity work Banyana Banyana has done us proud and that is in part thanks to their award-winning coach. 18 December 2023 1:30 PM
Gibson Nzimande: ‘I was just trying to survive and also complete my studies’ From waste picker to Master’s graduate, Gibson Nzimande has had an incredible journey. 18 December 2023 12:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Eben Etzebeth voted 'Player of the Year' by rugby peers The double Rugby World Cup winner scooped Players’ Player of the Year in the MyPlayers awards for 2023. 16 December 2023 6:20 PM
Ex Banyana Banyana captain Janine Van Wyk retires as highest capped player in SA Drum roll for ex Banyana Banyana captain, Janine Van Wyk who shares what's next for her post retirement from a legendary career. 14 December 2023 12:35 PM
Turkey's Ankara football club president and fans assaults ref, pausing Super Lig The referee was treated in hospital after he was punched in the face by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca. 13 December 2023 12:45 PM
View all Sport
Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2' This is Nicki Minaj's third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history. 18 December 2023 1:33 PM
SA-leg of Michael Bublé’s ‘Higher Tour’ postponed to 2025 “This break will enable him to dedicate quality time to his family..." 18 December 2023 12:44 PM
Local talent shines bright in BET movie ‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’ BET's ‘A Royal Christmas Surprise’ is available to watch now on DStv Catch Up. 18 December 2023 11:06 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving. 18 December 2023 12:35 PM
COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”. 14 December 2023 10:22 AM
Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism? A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it. 12 December 2023 12:32 PM
View all World
Generators fail at Kenya's main airport during nationwide power outage Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent -... 12 December 2023 9:32 PM
60 years on, Kenya’s politicians continue to use ethnicity to divide and rule Since independence in 1963, Kenya’s politicians have fed and manipulated ethnicity to win elections. 11 December 2023 1:42 PM
The complicated legacy left by the closure of Kenya's first skyscraper The Hilton Hotel in Nairobi was Kenya's first skyscraper. 11 December 2023 12:06 PM
View all Africa
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic" Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in runnin... 14 December 2023 7:38 PM
MANDY WIENER: Panyaza will be doing Panyaza things in the run-up to elections Countless polls show the ANC well below 50% in Gauteng. Election gimmicks are loading... 14 December 2023 6:35 AM
Why cellphone provider can't refuse to REPLACE faulty device within 6 months The Consumer Protection Act's six-month warranty on defective goods includes cellphones - don't let your provider tell you otherwi... 13 December 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

[WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks

18 December 2023 12:35 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Gaza Israel ceasefire
Humanitarian aid
The World View
Israel Palestine conflict
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving.

Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Listen below.

The debilitating humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen after more than two months of Israeli bombing and forced displacement of people.

According to reports, starving and desperate Palestinians were seen jumping onto aid trucks on Sunday, as means to obtain food and other supplies in Gaza's Rafah area near the border with Egypt.

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Rafah said that Palestinians have been forced to go into "survival mode", as aid entering the strip has been limited.

“The humanitarian situation has become very desperate, not only for the residents of Rafah city but also for the one million displaced Palestinians here who are becoming hungry, thirsty and traumatised as the war pounds on," he says, adding that "People are without anything – without a home, without access to food, without water and without medical supplies."

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed that nearly half of the people in Gaza are starving, with no idea where their next meal is coming from.

RELATED: 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza, but it's 'barely' enough

RELATED: 'People in Israel don’t see how hard we’re hitting Gaza' - Israeli journalist

RELATED: Total collapse: No fuel, no electricity & a third of Gaza's hospitals shut down

RELATED: How to help some of the victims of the Israel-Hamas war

It's kind of not the people's fault.

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Starving Palestinians in 'survival mode' loot aid trucks




18 December 2023 12:35 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Gaza Israel ceasefire
Humanitarian aid
The World View
Israel Palestine conflict
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit

More from World

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President designate of COP28, at the European Commission / Wikimedia Commons: Claudio Centonze

COP28: Historic outcomes agreed at the UN climate talks in Dubai

14 December 2023 10:22 AM

Nearly every country in the world has agreed to “transition away from fossil fuels”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: RON ROV via pexels

Israel-Hamas war: What is Zionism?

12 December 2023 12:32 PM

A history of the political movement that created Israel as we know it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by A.shigapov.a

Woman's ritzy ring worth R15 million found in dusty vacuum bag at Ritz in Paris

12 December 2023 10:13 AM

My Precious?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gaza Strip / Wikimedia Commons: NASA

Destruction in Gaza is unfathomable - historian

11 December 2023 12:49 PM

Almost EVERYONE in Gaza is now displaced, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kenyan flag. (Pixabay)

Kenya at 60: six key moments that shaped post-colonial politics

11 December 2023 11:14 AM

This year marks 60 years of independence for Kenya.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Pawel86

UFOs: how astronomers are searching the sky for alien probes near Earth

8 December 2023 3:25 PM

Astronomers are regularly searching for proof of life on other planets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © faizalramli/123rf.com

Dimming the sun could help mitigate climate crisis - Dr Peter Irvine (UCL)

8 December 2023 12:23 PM

It might seem like a crazy idea, but it is not impossible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The city of Dubai. Picture: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter

COP28: 'It's at the stage where things are heating up' – Bruce Whitfield

8 December 2023 11:47 AM

By next week, there will be a broad agreement on the phasing out of fossil fuels around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Brazil sends troops as Venezuela prepares to invade Guyana

8 December 2023 9:24 AM

The oil-rich and gas-rich Essequibo region has been disputed for over 200 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change / Pexels: Markus Spiske

COP28: 'You can tell we're on the edge of change,see all the oil producers here'

7 December 2023 7:28 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews delegates at the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai - 'the amount of innovation that's going into making the world a cleaner place is just phenomenal'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor

Local Politics

Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang explains U-turn on ANC resignation

Politics

'We do not pay ransom' – Imtiaz Sooliman (GOTG) on release of Gerco van Deventer

Local

EWN Highlights

Cape Town endorses second airport for the Mother City

18 December 2023 4:19 PM

EFF's Mathys appears in court for assaulting party member

18 December 2023 4:07 PM

Call for ANC to expel Zuma

18 December 2023 3:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA