'Covid really opened my eyes': Desiree Ellis on her passion for charity work
Lester Kiewit speaks to Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
As a four-time winner of CAF Women's Coach of the Year, Ellis clearly knows something about being successful.
Her recipe for success does not just involve being hardworking and dedicated on the pitch, she is also dedicated to giving back to others off the pitch.
Through the Desiree Ellis Foundation, she does incredible work to uplift the youth and feed those in need.
This project started in her hometown of Hanover Park and shows how deeply she believes that “charity begins at home.”
She is also involved with a feeding scheme for pensioners and hopes to provide 240 parcels this December, to help them through the festive season.
We are currently waiting for them to deliver so we can start packing the parcels.Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach
Ellis says that the Covid-19 pandemic really opened her eyes to the needs of the people in her community, and wanted to do what she could to help others as she had the means to do so.
My need at the moment is to help communities and make sure [people] have a plate of food.Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Covid really opened my eyes': Desiree Ellis on her passion for charity work
More from Lifestyle
Radio in South Africa turns 100, and is still going strong
It is clear radio is not going anywhere, any time soon.Read More
Gibson Nzimande: ‘I was just trying to survive and also complete my studies’
From waste picker to Master’s graduate, Gibson Nzimande has had an incredible journey.Read More
Things to consider before splurging for Christmas: Budget budget budget!
To avoid unnecessary overspending and Januwory, it's essential to draw up a budget.Read More
'Making Fun Out Of Nothing Activities' - ideas to keep kids busy these holidays
Here are some fun and easy activities you can get up to as a family in the kitchen.Read More
Minimising festive stress for pets, and why SPCA says don't give pets as gifts
The festive season can be a time of huge stress for your animals - think of new people in your home, loud parties, road trips...Read More
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy
Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.Read More
702 Fruit Mince Pie competition: 'There's no such thing as a bad mince pie'
WHO report: South Africans are among the top 10 heaviest drinkers in the world
According to the latest World Health Organisation's Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health, the country is ranked number six in terms of the average amount of alcohol consumed per drinker per day.Read More
The trend of black women choosing to undergo cosmetic surgery is increasing
The Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is said to be one of the most popular surgical procedures amongst black women.Read More