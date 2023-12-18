Nicki Minaj scores record-breaking third no.1 album with 'Pink Friday 2'





Nicki Minaj’s new album ‘Pink Friday 2’ has debuted at the top of the charts, selling 228 000 units in its first week of release.

It is the largest week for a rap album by a woman in the 2020s, and the biggest for an R&B/hip-hop album by a woman this year.

This is her third number-one album, the most by any female rapper in history.

‘Pink Friday 2’ was released on 8 December and follows ‘Pink Friday’ (2010) and ‘Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded’ (2012).

The 22-track album features the likes of J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Tate Kobang, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, 50 Cent, Monica, Keyshia Cole, and others.

It also has several iconic samples from Billie Eilish’s ‘When the Party’s Over’ and Junior Senior’s ‘Move Your Feet’.

