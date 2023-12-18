Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Carte Blanche in 2023: Executive producer looks back at their biggest moments

18 December 2023 3:54 PM
by Keely Goodall
Carte Blanche
derek watts

As the year comes to a close, we look back at some of the biggest stories of the year from Carte Blanche.

Pippa Hudson speaks to John Webb, Carte Blanche Executive Producer.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

Of course, the biggest thing to happen at Carte Blanche this year that must be acknowledged is the tragic passing of Derek Watts.

Watts was an integral part of the Carte Blanche family and a valued member of the team.

For all intents and purposes, he was Carte Blanche.

John Webb, Carte Blanche Executive Producer

Webb says that his loss is still being felt by the team, but they are continuing to build on his legacy.

From a content perspective, he says that this year their investigative stories are the biggest highlights and are usually their strongest episodes.

Screengrab: Carte Blanche
Screengrab: Carte Blanche

What he loves about these stories is seeing the real impact they make, and he feels that was something they could see this year especially from their stories on Ikhwezi Lokusa Special School and the Eastern Cape malnutrition crisis.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Carte Blanche in 2023: Executive producer looks back at their biggest moments




18 December 2023 3:54 PM
by Keely Goodall
Carte Blanche
derek watts

Picture: Freeimages.com

South Africans joining the Israeli Defence Force will be prosecuted - DIRCO

18 December 2023 2:57 PM

Dirco Spokesperson Clayson Monyela said anyone wanting to serve in a foreign military, must first apply to the National Conventional Arms Control Committee.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Mavuso Msimang at The Gathering on the ANC's elective conference on 23 November 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Struggle veteran Mavuso Msimang revokes ANC resignation

18 December 2023 2:20 PM

This comes after he claimed that the "ANC is on the verge of losing power".

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

'Nobody plays victim better than Jacob Zuma' – political editor

18 December 2023 12:00 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not be voting for the ANC in the 2024 elections.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

NUMSA slams Gordhan's refusal to hand over documents related to SAA sale

18 December 2023 11:40 AM

While Parliament's public enterprises portfolio committee is probing allegations that the SAA-Takatso deal was irregular, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has refuted claims that the sale was not conducted transparently and fairly.

Read More arrow_forward

Kidnapped paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who has not seen his family since 2017. This is him in March 2023. Picture: Supplied

'We do not pay ransom' – Imtiaz Sooliman (GOTG) on release of Gerco van Deventer

18 December 2023 9:55 AM

Gerco van Deventer was kidnapped on his way to work as an on-site emergency practitioner at the Awbari power plant in Libya in 2017.

Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses members of the media under the banner of new party uMkhontho We Sizwe on 16 December 2023. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ Eyewitness News

'I cannnot and will not vote for the ANC of Ramaphosa' – Jacob Zuma

18 December 2023 8:40 AM

"I'm not surprised, but I'm disappointed," says ANC veteran Omry Makgoale.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Zaian via Wikimedia Commons

SABC rubbishes claims it’s been paying ghost workers for over 6 months

18 December 2023 7:06 AM

The broadcaster has been accused of having over 20 ghost workers on its payroll through an anonymous email circulating on social media.

Read More arrow_forward

South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer, who has been held hostage for more than six years after being kidnapped in Libya in 2017. Picture: Facebook

Van Deventer's family to speak once he returns to SA after 6 year hostage ordeal

18 December 2023 6:53 AM

The husband and father of two was released over the weekend, six years after being abducted in Libya in 2017.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: © acceptphoto/123rf.com

FOUR PAWS warns travellers against 'dubious fun' at the expense of animals

17 December 2023 12:51 PM

Due to this busy season, some will take advantage of animals and exploit them to make a profit.

Read More arrow_forward

@ feverpitched/123rf.com

Ready to pull yourself out of debt? A support group might help

17 December 2023 11:29 AM

Debtors Anonymous was set up to support people who are having difficulties around money.

Read More arrow_forward

