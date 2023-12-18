Happy 34th birthday to 'The Simpsons' which officially aired on this day
The first episode, titled “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” was watched by 13.4 million people and was nominated for two Emmy Awards in 1990.
Since then 'The Simpsons' has taken the world by storm with 35 seasons so far.
The show features a satirical take on a stereotypical middle-class American family and often highlights topical current affairs moments.
It has also gained a reputation for predicting the future, nicknamed a modern-day Nostradamus, as many storylines from past episodes have appeared to come true.
Some major moments that 'The Simpsons' is credited with predicting include the Oceangate disaster (shown in a 2006 episode), Donald Trump’s presidency (shown in a 2000 episode), and the Coronavirus pandemic (shown in 1993).
Here's to many more years of our favourite future-predicting cartoon family.
