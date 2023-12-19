31 teachers struck from register amid allegations of having sex with pupils
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Dr Cindy Foca, General Secretary of the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC).
(Listen to the interview in the audio below. Skip to 01:08.)
Thirty-one teachers have been indefinitely struck from the SA Council for Educators' register for alleged sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment of learners and/or having sexual relations with their students.
Legislation prohibits them from having any kind of sexual relations with the learners.Dr Cindy Foca, General Secretary - Education Labour Relations Council
Foca says these teachers come from across South Africa, but primarily from Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal.
Once struck from the register, a teacher may never practice again and her or his name will be added to a child protection register.
Anyone who wants to be employed as a teacher must be vetted against that register.Dr Cindy Foca, General Secretary - Education Labour Relations Council
Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33268326_empty-classroom-background.html
