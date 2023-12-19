31 teachers struck from register amid allegations of having sex with pupils





Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks with Dr Cindy Foca, General Secretary of the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC).

(Listen to the interview in the audio below. Skip to 01:08.)

Thirty-one teachers have been indefinitely struck from the SA Council for Educators' register for alleged sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment of learners and/or having sexual relations with their students.

Legislation prohibits them from having any kind of sexual relations with the learners. Dr Cindy Foca, General Secretary - Education Labour Relations Council

Foca says these teachers come from across South Africa, but primarily from Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal.

Once struck from the register, a teacher may never practice again and her or his name will be added to a child protection register.

Picture: © teka77/123rf.com

Anyone who wants to be employed as a teacher must be vetted against that register. Dr Cindy Foca, General Secretary - Education Labour Relations Council

Scroll up to the audio player to listen to the interview.