Sun International acquires Emperors Palace owner, Peermont Group for R7.3bn





Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Sun International on Monday announced it reached an agreement with shareholders to acquire casino and hotel group Peermont, in a deal valued at about R7.3 billion.

Sun International currently operates four resorts and hotels, as well as nine urban casinos in South Africa.

The resorts include Sun City, Wild Coast Sun, Table Bay Hotel and The Maslow Sandton.

Sun International's casinos include Carnival City in Gauteng and the Western Cape's GrandWest, as well as the online betting offering, SunBet.

Scale definitely adds value to any company, and I think we see Emperors as a prime asset. Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group

Husband and wife, Logan and Lutchmee Moodley finish 1st and 2nd in our VIP Summer Bash Roulette Tournament this weekend, winning a combined R588 000 in Cash and FreePlay. Congratulations!#ThePalaceofDreams #SummerBash #ROULETTE

18+ Only | Winners know when to stop pic.twitter.com/Xnbi43ERK1 ' Emperors Palace (@EmperorsPalace) December 10, 2023

The deal is set to be concluded over the next 6-9 months, pending all the required approvals by the necessary authorities, such as the Gauteng Gaming Board and the Competition Commission.

Peermont operates 11 properties in South Africa and Botswana, as well as betting site PalaceBet.

According to Anthony Leeming, CEO of The Sun International Group, this deal represents a unique opportunity to acquire a group of gaming and hospitality assets of significant scale and quality, together with operating one of the largest, most cash generative, high-quality casinos situated in a major metropolitan area.

Emperors contributes close to 75-80% of Peermont's business, so it really is a lot bigger than Carnival [City], and bigger than Time Square. Anthony Leeming, CEO - Sun International Group

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sun International acquires Emperors Palace owner, Peermont Group for R7.3bn