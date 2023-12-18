South Africans love bakkies, but will they love Tesla's Cybertruck?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Hanno Labuschagne, journalist at Mybroadband.
Bakkies are not what they used to be.
Bakkies have become more of a comfortable, urban 4-door vehicle, with less space to carry large loads like the traditional American 'pickup'.
The newest bakkie on the market, Tesla's Cybertruck looks almost nothing like the bakkie South Africans are accustomed to seeing on our roads.
Maybe that's why Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the Cybertruck "is a car of the future that looks like the future”.
So will we ever see this monstrosity cruise the streets of Mzansi?
It's only on sale in the U.S, and it might not ever go on sale in other countries, because it's a risk to pedestrians particularly in Europe.Hanno Labuschagne, journalist - Mybroadband
I hope some company like Rubicon, what they've done with the [Tesla] Model X and the Model Y, just brings it into South Africa so we can see it in person.Hanno Labuschagne, journalist - Mybroadband
Cybertruck in Wyoming Winter pic.twitter.com/s02ZAwlNGF' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2023
Among the reviewers, they're quite evenly split. But they all agree from the back it looks atrocious.Hanno Labuschagne, journalist - Mybroadband
The Cybertruck ticks a lot of boxes on the performance side, which is strange for the way it looks.Hanno Labuschagne, journalist - Mybroadband
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africans love bakkies, but will they love Tesla's Cybertruck?
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tesla_Cybertruck_outside_unveil_modA.jpg
More from Business
How the Covid pandemic led Hannes Greyling to quit his job and buy a brewery
Greyling is the brewer and owner of Gilroy’s Brewery.Read More
[Book Review] Three must-read Business Books of 2023
Bruce Whitfield takes a look at some of the most interesting reads of the year, from a business perspective.Read More
Sun International acquires Emperors Palace owner, Peermont Group for R7.3bn
Peermont operates 11 properties across SA and Botswana, including the Emperors Palace Resort in Johannesburg.Read More
Giving with intention: Tips on choosing gifts that'll bring reciprocal joy
Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets ideas for intentional gift-giving from Nicole Sherwin, founder of the organic skincare range Eco Diva Natural.Read More
SAA's financial status revealed after Gordhan tables 4 years of audited reports
The audited financial report for 2023, however, remains outstanding.Read More
Your year-end financial check-up: Tips to make this important job easier
Best to take stock of your finances before the holiday shutdown, even if you'd rather be doing other, more fun things.Read More
Rand strengthens on US Fed news, could breach R18/$ early in 2024
Currency strategist Andre Cilliers on the appreciative ability of the rand after the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More
"Business leaders need to be practically compassionate, not empathetic"
Missing Link founder Richard Mulholland says we're being lied to about the concept of empathy and its value particularly in running a business.Read More
'SA can expect at least 3 rate cuts in 2024' in line with US Fed signals
ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the outlook for the new year after the US Federal Reserve signals interest rate cuts are ahead.Read More