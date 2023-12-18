South Africans love bakkies, but will they love Tesla's Cybertruck?





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Hanno Labuschagne, journalist at Mybroadband.

Bakkies are not what they used to be.

Bakkies have become more of a comfortable, urban 4-door vehicle, with less space to carry large loads like the traditional American 'pickup'.

The newest bakkie on the market, Tesla's Cybertruck looks almost nothing like the bakkie South Africans are accustomed to seeing on our roads.

Maybe that's why Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the Cybertruck "is a car of the future that looks like the future”.

So will we ever see this monstrosity cruise the streets of Mzansi?

It's only on sale in the U.S, and it might not ever go on sale in other countries, because it's a risk to pedestrians particularly in Europe. Hanno Labuschagne, journalist - Mybroadband

I hope some company like Rubicon, what they've done with the [Tesla] Model X and the Model Y, just brings it into South Africa so we can see it in person. Hanno Labuschagne, journalist - Mybroadband

Cybertruck in Wyoming Winter pic.twitter.com/s02ZAwlNGF ' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2023

Among the reviewers, they're quite evenly split. But they all agree from the back it looks atrocious. Hanno Labuschagne, journalist - Mybroadband

The Cybertruck ticks a lot of boxes on the performance side, which is strange for the way it looks. Hanno Labuschagne, journalist - Mybroadband

