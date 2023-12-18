[Book Review] Three must-read Business Books of 2023





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ian Mann, regular book reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Regular business book reviewer, Ian Mann has picked out his Top 3 business books of 2023.

These ones are better than I've ever read before, and I've been reading books for 32 years and reviewing them. Ian Mann, regular book reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

Quit: The Power of Knowing When to Walk Away by Annie Duke

The psychology behind this book is based very strongly on psychology, and is written by Annie Duke, an American former professional poker player and author in cognitive-behavioral decision science and decision education.

The book delves deep into the psychology of human decision-making, but most importantly when to know when to quit.

The book retails for around R380.

We've always been brought up with this idea that quitters don't win, and winners don't quit, and that is complete nonsense. The real challenge of going into any business, any investment or any relationship or partnership, is to know when to quit, and when not to quit. Ian Mann, regular book reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

The psychology of money by Morgan Housel

Morgan Housel is a two-time winner of the Best in Business Award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

This book is a collection of short stories, exploring different ways in which people think about money, but also delivers a message as to how ordinary folk can make better sense of their personal finance.

The book retails for R350.

The Psychology of Money will go down in history, I think as one of the best so far on the topic of investing, saving and why we're so bad at it. Bruce Whitfield, presenter of The Money Show

Trust: Knowing When to Give It, When to Withhold It, How to Earn It, and How to Fix It When It Gets Broken by Dr. Henry Cloud

Trust forms an essential part of any relationship, be it a romantic one or a business one.

But how do know when or if you can trust a certain individual or group of people, particularly in the cut-throat world of business?

Dr Henry Cloud's book takes you into the psychology of trust, and how to make the important decision of knowing when to trust anyone.

The fact is, we all trust. But when we go into business deals, relationships or partnerships, we don't know how to trust. There are five criteria we need if you want to trust people. Ian Mann, regular book reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

