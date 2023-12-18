Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business

How the Covid pandemic led Hannes Greyling to quit his job and buy a brewery

18 December 2023 10:06 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Greyling is the brewer and owner of Gilroy’s Brewery.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Hannes Greyling, brewer and owner of Gilroy’s Brewery.

At some point, if you've ever worked at a bar, restaurant or a pub the thought almost certainly crossed your mind that you could run the establishment, better than the current management.

Making a living in the service industry, like running a pub is a lot harder than you would think that it is.

It definitely is, especially if you're brewing your own beer.

Hannes Greyling is the owner of Gilroy's brewery, a microbrewery and restaurant in Muldersdrift, which was founded in 2000 by Stephen Gilroy, a close friend of Greyling's.

The business was hugely successful until 2020, when it took a massive financial knock due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With know prior knowledge about beer-making, Greyling decided to buy the business from Gilroy, and his been running it ever since.

The pandemic ended up being a catalyst for change in both Greyling and Gilroy's lives, and also breathing new life into this small business.

Covid was incredibly hard for the microbreweries....I phoned him one day, just out of the blue trying to find out how it's going....and then I ended up buying Gilroy's brewery.

Hannes Greyling, brewer and owner - Gilroy’s Brewery

I told Steve...I'm going to keep you on for as long as it takes, teach me how to brew.

Hannes Greyling, brewer and owner - Gilroy’s Brewery

Covid happens. Your life is very strange at this time, and you don't know where you're going. And then you want change, A lot of people want change but they don't know how to it.

Hannes Greyling, brewer and owner - Gilroy’s Brewery

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How the Covid pandemic led Hannes Greyling to quit his job and buy a brewery




